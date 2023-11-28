MailPix Adds Personalized Engraved Wood Frames to Holiday Selection

"With an engraved frame from MailPix and a convenient 4-by-6 print from the 1 Hour Photo app, MailPix makes gift-giving easy, personal and convenient" - Fred H. Lerner, founder and CEO. Post this

"With an engraved frame from MailPix and a convenient 4-by-6 print from the 1 Hour Photo app, MailPix makes gift-giving easy, personal and convenient," says Fred H. Lerner, founder and CEO. "The frame is a perfect complement to prints made through our 1 Hour Photo app."

The industry-leading 1 Hour Photo app is the most convenient photo-printing app offering pick up of holiday gifts and prints at more than 20,000 locations among all four of the largest U.S retailers with photo services - CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, and Duane Reade stores - for the ultimate in shopping convenience.

ABOUT MAILPIX.COM

MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from phone app or PC and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix, his latest startup. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.

Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president, and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.

Media Contact

Gary Pageau, MailPix, 714 960-0505, [email protected], www.mailpix.com

Peter Tahmin, MailPix, 714 960-0505, [email protected], www.mailpix.com

SOURCE MailPix