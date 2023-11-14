MailPix Expands Holiday Personalized Photo Product Selection

"MailPix brings to consumers meaningful gifts that add a personal touch. Our selection of unique embroidered products are suitable for family members of all ages." - Fred H. Lerner, founder and CEO. Post this

How will Santa know what to leave in each stocking? With an embroidered name and picture, of course! Create your stockings from MailPix come in several styles, including full-length photo stockings, photos with embroidered names, and embroidered only. You choose the style you want and, using the easy-to-use photo tools, create a cherished holiday keepsake.

Keep those cold winter nights warm and snuggly with the new embroidered Sherpa throw blanket. The 100% polyester blanket measures a generous 50-by-60 inches and can be personalized with up to 12 embroidered characters. One side is a luxurious faux Micro Mink and the other side is a cozy faux lambswool Sherpa. The machine-washable blanket is available in six color combinations: Black Embroidered with White, Burgundy Embroidered with White Camel Embroidered with Brown, Cream Embroidered with Brown, Grey Embroidered with Black, and Navy Embroidered with White.

The crafts expert in the family will appreciate the rugged personalized leather apron. Crafted from durable waxed canvas, this 29.5-inch long apron is built to withstand the toughest challenges. The adjustable leather waist and neck straps ensure a comfortable fit. The apron has two pockets to ensure the necessary tools are close at hand. A personalized engraved leather patch completes the personalized look.

For young girls, there is the embroidered plush toy purse set, which includes a squeaky cell phone, flower mirror, and keys and a debit card with crinkle sound. This enchanting purse is custom embroidered with her name in elegant white thread, adding a touch of sophistication to her style. The set is pink with flower accents and safe for all ages.

The five-piece custom plush sports set includes a sports bag with an embroidered name and four play balls – football, soccer, baseball, basketball - with crinkle sound. The bag also features the text "All Star in Training" on front, plus touch and close fasteners at top (Velcro) for secure storage.

ABOUT MAILPIX.COM

MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from phone app or PC and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix, his latest startup. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations' Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.

Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.

Media Contact

Gary Pageau, MailPix, 714 960-0505, [email protected], www.mailpix.com

Peter Tahmin, MailPix, 714 960-0505, [email protected], www.mailpix.com

SOURCE MailPix