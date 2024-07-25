Main Street Clarksville Readers Award Travis Electrical Service Title of Best Electrical Company in Montgomery County

"From the ones who answer the phones, to the members in the field who are face-to-face with customers, and all those in between – they are the ones who have built this reputation for our company." Post this

To recognize local businesses for the annual award, Main Street Clarksville readers first nominated outstanding individuals and organizations in four categories: community, flavor, retail and services. The top three finalists in each category were invited to an in-person ceremony where winners were announced.

Travis Electrical Service is a trusted and knowledgeable provider of top-notch electrical solutions in Clarksville and surrounding areas. To learn more about TES, visit their brand new website at traviselectricalservice.com, connect through facebook.com/TravisElectricalService or call 931-542-2878.

The vision of Travis Electrical Service is to build lifelong relationships with its customers based upon its unwavering Core Values of Trust, Excellence, Service and Team Player. TES extends these Values to their team members, clients, vendors and the community. A family-owned business that has been serving Clarksville, Tennessee, and its surrounding communities since 2007, Travis Electrical provides top-quality commercial, industrial and residential services for homes and businesses.

