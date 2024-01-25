Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. and Local Businesses Plan First Middletown Health and Wellness Expo

"This is not going to be the typical expo where you walk by table after table and pick up flyers and pieces of paper. This is going to be very interactive." - Becky Axilbund, Main Street Middletown Post this

"This is not going to be the typical expo where you walk by table after table and pick up flyers and pieces of paper," said Main Street Middletown Executive Director, Becky Axilbund, this is going to be very interactive." We have a super star local motivational speaker, Pam Herath lined up to give us all a boost, vendors are planning activities that include learning how to do a quick mindful afternoon yoga-stretch, have your child's vision screened, have your posture assessed, take a practice swing at Pickleball, and more!

To learn more about the Middletown Health and Wellness Expo for Saturday, March 2 at the Middletown Volunteer Firehall Activities Center, please visit the Main Street website at http://www.mainstreetmiddletown.org.

