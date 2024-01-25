Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. and Local Businesses Plan First Middletown Health and Wellness Expo

Scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2024
MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. the local nonprofit organization that supports the historic downtown business district has partnered with local businesses to create a first for Middletown: a Health and Wellness Expo. The Expo is going to be located at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company Activities Center on Saturday, March 2, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Middletown may be viewed by many as a small historic downtown, but upon a closer look, there are quite a few businesses, nonprofits, and club-level sports that cater to health and wellness needs. For a town of less than 5,000 citizens, we have a locally owned and run 24-hour access gym, a state-of-the art Feldenkrais pilates studio, and an award-winning yoga studio all within walking distance, and this is the tip of the iceberg. Within Main Street Middletown and our business partners, we have talked about doing several different things to promote the downtown's health and wellness niche. But it was the vision of Carla McAdams, owner of Mountain Spirit Yoga, who really cemented the idea of hosting an Expo and extending the idea of wellness to be more than just physical wellness.
"This is not going to be the typical expo where you walk by table after table and pick up flyers and pieces of paper," said Main Street Middletown Executive Director, Becky Axilbund, this is going to be very interactive." We have a super star local motivational speaker, Pam Herath lined up to give us all a boost, vendors are planning activities that include learning how to do a quick mindful afternoon yoga-stretch, have your child's vision screened, have your posture assessed, take a practice swing at Pickleball, and more!
To learn more about the Middletown Health and Wellness Expo for Saturday, March 2 at the Middletown Volunteer Firehall Activities Center, please visit the Main Street website at http://www.mainstreetmiddletown.org.
Becky Axilbund, Executive Director, Main Street Middletown, MD Inc., 301-371-6171, [email protected], www.mainstreetmiddletown.org
