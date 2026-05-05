Maine Defense Industry Alliance to Participate in Bring Back the Trades Skills Expo at Southern Maine Community College on May 19

Employers and organizations collaborate to offer hands-on experiences and real career pathways for high school students and recent graduates, opening doors and opportunities to build a career in the trades right here in Maine.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Maine Defense Industry Alliance (MDIA) today announced it will participate in and support the Bring Back the Trades Skills Expo on Monday, May 19th, at Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) in South Portland. The free event is open to high school students, recent graduates, parents, and educators, and will feature direct access to employers, hands-on demonstrations, and enrollment pathways into some of the most in-demand and rewarding careers in Maine's defense sector.

Bring Back the Trades (BBTT), a national nonprofit focused on strengthening the skilled trades workforce, is hosting the Skills Expo as part of its broader effort to address the growing labor shortage across the country. MDIA is joining the event to help connect Maine students and job seekers with real opportunities to earn a trade, launch a career, and make a good living in the state's defense industry.

"Maine's defense industry isn't just hiring — it's offering young people a genuine career with purpose, stability, and room to grow," says MDIA Executive Director Andy Roy. "Events like the Skills Expo give students a chance to see that firsthand and understand that a future right here in Maine is well within reach."

The event comes on the heels of a landmark national report released by Bring Back the Trades (BBTT) and F.W. Webb Company, which projects that nearly 1.4 million skilled trades jobs across seven core occupations will go unfilled by 2030 — costing the U.S. economy an estimated $325.6 billion in lost GDP each year. In New England alone, the report identifies more than 41,000 open trade positions resulting in over $11 billion in annual lost economic output. The seven trades analyzed — electricians, mechanics, plumbers, welders, construction workers, HVAC technicians, and carpenters — currently support $1.3 trillion in national economic activity.

Maine's defense industry faces the challenge head-on. The sector employs more than 20,000 people with diverse capabilities across over 150 companies of all sizes — including General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Pratt & Whitney, and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard — and accounts for billions in annual defense spending that flows directly through Maine workers and their communities. Over the next five years, Maine's defense contractors and their subcontractors must add thousands of new skilled workers to keep pace with national security demands. MDIA was founded as a statewide coalition of industry, government, and educational partners with a singular charge: build the workforce pipeline Maine's defense industry needs to grow.

"This event is a call to action. The shortage in the skilled trades impacts every sector of our economy," reports Steve Turner, Founder & CEO of Bring Back the Trades. "We must act now to empower the next generation of skilled workers. Events like the Skills Expo at SMCC are exactly the kind of on-ramps that will open up pathways for young people."

The Skills Expo at SMCC will create a direct bridge between young Mainers and the defense and trades industries actively seeking their talent. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with employers on the floor, explore career pathways, and try their hand at new skills. Most importantly, we're helping students take the next step by awarding local scholarships that apply directly to their trade school or training program, providing a faster route to meaningful, well-paying work.

The Bring Back the Trades Skills Expo at SMCC is free with registration code WEBSITE, and open to all interested students, families, and educators. Lunch is provided and pre-registration is required at bringbackthetrades.org/event/so-portland-me-skills-expo-2026/

Event Details

What: Bring Back the Trades Skills Expo

When: Monday, May 19, 2025 | 9:00am - 2:30pm

Where: Southern Maine Community College (SMCC), South Portland, Maine

Cost: Free with code WEBSITE at registration. Lunch is provided.

Who Should Attend: High school students, recent graduates, parents, and educators

Registration: bringbackthetrades.org/event/so-portland-me-skills-expo-2026/

About the Maine Defense Industry Alliance (MDIA)

The Maine Defense Industry Alliance is a nonprofit coalition of defense companies, government agencies, community colleges, and universities working to build a comprehensive, coordinated workforce development system for Maine's defense sector. Learn more at mainedefenseindustryalliance.com.

About Bring Back the Trades (BBTT)

Bring Back the Trades is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the skilled trades as essential and rewarding career paths. Through scholarships, education, and community collaboration, BBTT works to elevate awareness, respect, and opportunities in the trades. Learn more at BBTT.org.

Media Contact

Andy Roy, Maine Defense Industry Alliance, 1 (207) 553-7708, [email protected], https://mainedefenseindustryalliance.com/

SOURCE Maine Defense Industry Alliance