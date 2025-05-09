Maine Media College Welcomes Sarah Hood Salomon and Michael Wilson to the Board

Maine Media College is pleased to welcome Sarah Hood Salomon and Michael Wilson to its board beginning this July.

ROCKPORT, Maine, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maine Media College is pleased to welcome two new members to its Board of Directors. Sarah Hood Salomon and Michael Wilson will join the board beginning this July. Salomon and Wilson will bring invaluable creativity and leadership skills to Maine Media College, expanding its impact in the media arts community.

President and CEO Michael Mansfield commented, "Our conversations about the future have been electric. Sarah and Michael both add inspiring new dimensions to our board of directors, and at a brilliant time for Maine Media" He added, "This is a critical moment in both the arts and education. We are excited to work together, to have a positive impact."

Sarah Hood Salomon is a fine art photographer, photography juror, curator, educator, and author. Her award-winning images and photographic sculptures have been exhibited in numerous solo and group shows across the country. She has an MFA in photography from Maine Media College, where her research and resulting images began challenging the definitions of photography and its ability to represent the ever-changing nature of the world. Sarah has been a member of the Board and a Board Officer at Multiple Exposures Gallery at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, VA.

Michael Wilson is a noted tech executive and engineer with over 40 years of experience in the fields of online community and ecommerce, as well as an unparalleled record in establishing the early organizations and technologies of legendary start-ups, including Oracle and eBay, where he developed the foundational architecture that has made eBay the most successful ecommerce site in the world. Michael is an avid photographer with a devotion to books. He has attended several workshops at Maine Media on photography and in the Book Arts Studio and is currently enrolled as an MFA student at Maine Media College. Michael lives in New York City, and is an active participant in the photography scene in Manhattan.

"Michael and Sarah are wonderful additions to an already strong board," said Maine Media board chair Larry Hott. "Their talent and energy will help us face the challenges confronting all educational institutions in the country."

ABOUT MAINE MEDIA

Founded in 1973 as a summer school for photographers, Maine Media is today a not-for-profit and fully accredited degree granting institution offering more than 400 workshops, certificate programs and master classes in the fields of photography, film, media art, printmaking, creative writing and book arts. Maine Media creates transformative learning opportunities with leading practitioners in existing and emerging media arts forms, inspiring a global community of photographers, filmmakers and media content creators seeking to achieve sustainable practices and careers. Maine Media serves more than 2000 national and international students annually from its 20 acre campus in Rockport, Maine.

Maine Media College, a registered tax-exempt 501 (c) (3), fosters and celebrates diversity in all of its forms – visual, cultural, political and intellectual – and does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, age, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status, socio-economic and marital status or other legally protected classification in any of its policies or procedures – including but not limited to those related to admission, employment, advancement, the provision of educational services, and the granting of financial aid – or in its services, facilities, privileges or benefits in compliance with and to the limits of applicable state and federal laws.

Contact: Anneli Skaar

[email protected]

207.236.8581

SOURCE Maine Media