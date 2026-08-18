Maine Pointe and blueclip Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Enabled Supply Chain & Operations Performance

The combined capabilities are directed at operations-intensive industries, including manufacturing, distribution, food and perishables, cold chain, and logistics, and at private equity portfolio companies, where operational improvement bears directly on value creation. Post this

"A supply chain that monitors, corrects, and improves itself has been out of reach for most companies," said Joseph Esteves, CEO of Maine Pointe. "Not for lack of ambition, but because fragmented data and manual improvement cycles made it impossible to sustain. AI removes that barrier. This partnership makes it operational." Esteves added: "We speak from experience. We stood up our own knowledge layer in weeks, and in the functions where we redesigned core workflows around it, we are running 30%-50% more productive. That is not a projection. It is our own operation."

"We built blueclip on two convictions," said Joanna Pachnik, Founder and CEO of blueclip. "Data doesn't become useful because an AI model touched it, and insight without execution changes nothing." Maine Pointe brings what technology alone cannot, she said, a proven methodology, experienced operators, and accountability for results. "This partnership lets us bring governed, execution-ready AI to operations that have been waiting for someone to close the gap between insight and impact," Pachnik added.

Under the partnership, Maine Pointe will lead client engagements from initial opportunity assessment, the firm's TVO AI Assessment™, through proof-of-value, implementation, and team enablement, working within clients' existing systems and process documentation. The blueclip platform serves as the operational foundation where a client's environment calls for one: a governed data layer that unifies operational data and makes it usable by AI systems, and execution intelligence informed by more than 1,800 supply chain improvement projects. Maine Pointe will engage blueclip selectively, based on each client's maturity and systems landscape; assessment findings and build-versus-buy recommendations remain vendor-independent, and the firms' relationship is disclosed to clients as a matter of policy.

The partnership follows Maine Pointe's own AI transformation, where blueclip stood up the firm's knowledge layer in a matter of weeks, converting its methodology and two decades of engagement experience into structured context for AI systems. That work directly informed the design of the joint offering.

The combined capabilities are directed at operations-intensive industries, including manufacturing, distribution, food and perishables, cold chain, and logistics, and at private equity portfolio companies, where operational improvement bears directly on value creation.

About Maine Pointe

Maine Pointe is an independent, management-owned global supply chain and operations consulting firm trusted by chief executives and private equity firms to drive compelling economic returns for their companies. Maine Pointe delivers accelerated, sustainable improvements in EBITDA, cash, and growth across procurement, logistics, and operations through its Total Value Optimization (TVO)™ framework, powered by data and AI. The firm is on a mission to become the first AI native performance improvement firm. Maine Pointe's engagements are results-driven, delivering an average 6:1 ROI, backed by a unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees based on annualized savings. Learn more at www.mainepointe.com.

About blueclip

blueclip builds the AI operating and data layers for modern supply chains. Founded by Joanna Pachnik, blueclip is an execution intelligence platform built on 15+ years of supply chain work and more than 1,800 codified improvement projects, giving operations teams real-time visibility, root-cause analysis, dollar-quantified impact, and governed AI agents that act within defined rules. Beneath it sits a governed data layer and MCP server that connects WMS, TMS, ERP, EDI, spreadsheets, and legacy systems, cleans and unifies master data, and provides AI agents with trusted calculations and safe, auditable actions, with SOC 2 compliant controls. blueclip operates across Chicago, Warsaw, and Perth. Learn more at blueclip.ai.

Media Contact

Maine Pointe, Maine Pointe, 1 (781) 934-5569, [email protected], https://mainepointe.com/

SOURCE Maine Pointe