Maine Pointe Launches AI-Powered TVO Control Tower™ to Deliver Rapid ROI Across Procurement, Logistics and Operations

Meeting the New Demands of Executive Leadership

Across industries, executive leaders are under increasing pressure to deliver operational visibility, resilience, and efficiency in real time. As supply chain volatility, inflationary pressures, and sustainability mandates reshape the global business landscape, financial and operational executives alike are prioritizing data transparency, predictive analytics, and cross-functional collaboration as strategic imperatives.

"Executives today face unprecedented challenges in achieving real-time visibility and control across their end-to-end supply chain and operations," said Joseph Esteves, CEO of Maine Pointe. "Our AI-powered TVO Control Tower provides a unified, data-driven lens that turns complexity into clarity, accelerating performance improvement, mitigating risk, and enabling more confident decision-making."

Maine Pointe's AI-powered TVO Control Tower was purpose-built to meet these challenges, providing a unified, data-driven view of performance across procurement, logistics, and operations, transforming information into insight and insight into measurable results.

Transforming Performance Across Industries

Maine Pointe's AI-powered TVO Control Tower is already delivering transformational results for leading organizations worldwide:

Private Capital: Partnered with a leading North American Private Equity firm to give them full procurement spend visibility and actionable insights across 19 of their portfolio companies — identifying over $100M in untapped EBITDA.

Oil & Gas: Partnered with one of North America's largest energy producers to enhance cost visibility and supplier transparency—achieving a 10:1 ROI and identifying more than $250 million in annualized benefits.

Agriculture & Industrial Manufacturing: Enabled a global agricultural equipment and industrial products manufacturer to achieve tens of millions in EBITDA improvements through network optimization and advanced business planning.

Chemicals & Materials: Helped a specialty chemicals company gain real-time logistics visibility and reduce costs by 6–8% of total logistics spend, while accelerating digital maturity and improving SIOP performance.

Food Services Procurement: Supported a major group purchasing organization in the food sector with AI-driven analytics that uncovered $3 million in annualized benefits and improved EBITDA by 20% in just eight weeks.

Core Capabilities

Planning: Inventory and Working Capital Analytics, S&OP Executive Insights

Procurement: Spend Profile Analytics, Established Product Costing, eProcurement, Procurement Performance Analytics, Supplier Risk Identification

Logistics: Transportation Optimization, Simulation Modeling, and Warehouse Analytics

Operations: Manufacturing Analytics, Labor Efficiency Analytics, Quality Analytics

"Our AI models are architected to learn from each client's unique supply chain configuration and data cadence," said Nathanael Powrie, Senior Director, Knowledge Management & Data Analytics. "We don't deploy off-the-shelf algorithms our analytics engines are trained on client-specific datasets, incorporating both structured and unstructured data sources. This customization enables more accurate forecasting, scenario simulation, and decision support aligned to real-world operating conditions tailored to the industries we serve."

About Maine Pointe

Maine Pointe is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses unlock sustainable value, improve efficiency, and drive measurable financial results. Trusted by executives and private equity leaders, Maine Pointe specializes in transforming and optimizing performance across the entire supply chain and driving compelling economic returns for companies.

Its Total Value Optimization™ (TVO) strategy improves cash, growth, and resilience across procurement, operations, and logistics. Working with executives and their teams, Maine Pointe breaks through functional silos and rapidly transforms the plan-buy-make-move-fulfill supply chain, with an average ROI of 6:1.

For more information, visit https://www.mainepointe.com/

