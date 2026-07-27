Maine Pointe Management Completes Buyout from SGS, Relaunches as Independent AI-Native Performance Improvement Firm

We learned that AI creates the most value when it is combined with deep industry and operational expertise and tied directly to a company's organizational and financial goals. Post this

"Our relationship with SGS was an important and positive chapter in Maine Pointe's growth, and we are grateful for the support, global perspective and opportunities it provided," said Esteves. "As an independent company, we can now move faster, invest more aggressively in AI and digital innovation, expand our world-class talent base and stay completely focused on one thing: helping our clients drive rapid, measurable results."

Rebuilding the firm around AI

Maine Pointe is not adding AI to its business; it is rebuilding the firm around it. The company is embedding AI across its own operations and every client engagement, making it the first AI-native performance improvement firm.

"We learned that AI creates the most value when it is combined with deep industry and operational expertise and tied directly to a company's organizational and financial goals," Esteves said.

AI is not one of Maine Pointe's services; it is how all of them run. Every engagement is delivered through the firm's TVO Combined Intelligence™ model, architected by Esteves: AI Operators commanding governed agents, directed by senior operators who have lived the client's industry. The firm's TVO Control Tower™ is an AI-powered platform that turns operational complexity into prescriptive action. Rather than simply reporting what happened, it identifies the highest-value opportunities across procurement, logistics and operations, prescribes the specific actions to take and drives each one through to measurable ROI.

Advancing Total Value Optimization

Maine Pointe's proprietary and proven Total Value Optimization™ methodology remains the operating framework behind every engagement. Combined with the speed and depth of AI's capabilities, clients can achieve TVO's highest level of operational maturity, where procurement, logistics and operations perform as one synchronized, predictive system. With AI embedded in delivery through TVO Combined Intelligence™, Maine Pointe believes clients now have a practical path to reaching it.

"The summit didn't move. The mountain got a road," Esteves said.

Continuity for clients

The buyout provides full continuity: existing client teams, contractual commitments, performance guarantees and the Total Value Optimization™ methodology all remain in place. Independence changes only the pace of investment. Maine Pointe is deepening its bench of industry experts and world-class supply chain talent, expanding its AI and implementation capabilities, and reinvesting in the global Maine Pointe Value Network™ to bring cutting-edge capabilities to clients faster.

"What remains unchanged is our responsibility to work alongside clients and deliver measurable results," Esteves said. "What changes is our ability to make decisions with greater speed, focus and ownership."

Maine Pointe enters its next chapter with strong third-party recognition. In July, the firm was selected as one of The Consulting Report's Top Consulting Firms of 2026, adding to its ranking as the number-one supply chain consulting firm in the United States by Consulting.us.

"SGS is pleased to have supported Maine Pointe during an important period in its development. This transaction provides a positive path forward for both organizations and enables each company to focus on its strategic priorities. We wish Maine Pointe and its management team continued success," said Géraldine Picaud, Chief Executive Officer of SGS.

About Maine Pointe

Founded in 2004, Maine Pointe is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm. We unlock sustainable EBITDA, working capital and growth for global executives and private equity leaders, at the speed the market demands. Our hands-on experts work alongside client teams to transform the plan-buy-make-move-fulfill supply chain through our proprietary Total Value Optimization™ methodology, TVO Combined Intelligence™ model and AI-enabled TVO Control Tower™. The firm reports an average 6:1 return on investment and backs its engagement fees with a guarantee based on annualized savings. For more information, visit www.mainepointe.com.

Media Contact

Maine Pointe, Maine Pointe, 1 (781) 934-5569, [email protected], https://mainepointe.com/

SOURCE Maine Pointe