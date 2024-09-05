Maine State Library Selects EBSCO Information Services to Provide Database Resources Statewide

"We convened a stakeholder group from across all library types in Maine to find the best package possible for our Maine residents and I look forward to rolling out training and promotion of these EBSCO resources across the state." Post this

In addition to the database resources, Maine State Library will leverage Explora, a dedicated user experience for schools and public libraries and EBSCOhost®, an intuitive research platform that aids researchers to find information fast.

"Maine State Library is pleased to offer an extensive array of information resources through EBSCO, resulting from a Request for Proposal procurement process through the State of Maine," said Lori Fisher, Maine State Librarian. "We convened a stakeholder group from across all library types in Maine to find the best package possible for our Maine residents and I look forward to rolling out training and promotion of these EBSCO resources across the state."

All content in the Digital Maine Library is made available through monies from the Maine Telecommunications Education Access Fund through the Maine Public Utilities Commission. The allocation of this money is mandated by Maine statute.

About Maine State Library

Established in 1837, the Maine State Library strives to help people, make Maine libraries stronger, and transform information into knowledge. The services provided by Maine State Library are available to all Maine residents and are free of charge. To learn more, visit https://www.maine.gov/msl/. While our permanent library location on the Capitol Complex across from the State House is under renovation, the public is welcome to visit our temporary quarters at 242 State Street, Augusta, Maine.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

