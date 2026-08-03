Mainline Environmental Acquires Lozier Environmental Consulting, Expanding Environmental Consulting and Laboratory Services Across New York State

"Lozier Environmental Consulting has built an outstanding reputation for technical excellence, integrity, and client service. Their experienced team, strong laboratory capabilities, and deep roots in Western New York make them an exceptional addition to the Mainline family." Post this

Founded over 20 years ago, Lozier Environmental Consulting has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality environmental consulting, asbestos services, water and food testing, mold assessments, lead testing, radon testing, and accredited laboratory services. The company serves a diverse client base that includes school districts, municipalities, healthcare facilities, commercial property owners, engineering firms, contractors, and industrial organizations throughout Western New York.

As part of Mainline Environmental, Lozier will continue providing the personalized service and technical expertise its clients have come to expect while benefiting from expanded resources, additional service offerings, and access to a broader network of environmental professionals across the Northeast.

"Lozier Environmental Consulting has built an outstanding reputation for technical excellence, integrity, and client service," said Dan McGowan, CEO of Mainline Environmental. "Their experienced team, strong laboratory capabilities, and deep roots in Western New York make them an exceptional addition to the Mainline family. Together, we are strengthening our ability to deliver comprehensive environmental solutions while maintaining the local relationships and responsiveness that our clients value."

The acquisition also enhances Mainline Environmental's ability to support organizations with facilities across multiple regions by providing a broader range of environmental consulting, compliance, laboratory, industrial hygiene, and environmental health and safety services through one trusted partner.

"Joining Mainline Environmental provides exciting opportunities for our employees and our clients," said Amy Pusateri, President of Lozier Environmental Consulting. "Our clients will continue working with the same team they know and trust while gaining access to expanded resources, additional technical expertise, advanced technology platforms and a broader portfolio of environmental services. We are proud to continue serving Western New York as Lozier Environmental Consulting, A Mainline Environmental Company."

Lozier's leadership team and employees will remain in place, ensuring continuity for clients while preserving the local expertise and relationships that have made the company successful.

The acquisition represents Mainline Environmental's latest investment in New York State and supports the company's strategy of building a network of leading regional environmental firms that deliver local expertise backed by shared resources, technology, and technical capabilities.

About Mainline Environmental

Mainline Environmental is a leading provider of environmental consulting, industrial hygiene, laboratory services, regulatory compliance, remediation support, environmental health and safety training, and technology-driven compliance solutions. Through its family of companies, including LEW Environmental Services, Enviroscience Consultants, HSE Consulting Services, NAETI, and Lozier Environmental Consulting, Mainline delivers comprehensive environmental solutions to municipalities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, commercial real estate, industrial facilities, government agencies, and private-sector clients throughout the Northeast.

About Lozier Environmental Consulting

Lozier Environmental Consulting, A Mainline Environmental Company, is a Rochester, New York-based environmental consulting and accredited laboratory firm serving clients throughout Western New York for more than 40 years. The company provides environmental consulting, asbestos services, water and food testing, mold assessments, lead testing, radon testing, and accredited laboratory services to support safe, healthy, and compliant environments.

Media Contact

Hetal Raythattha, Mainline Environmental, 1 800-783-0567, [email protected], https://mainlineenvironmental.com/

SOURCE Mainline Environmental