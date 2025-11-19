Mainline Environmental Expands Its Reach: Announces Acquisition of HSE Consulting Services

"Together, we are not just combining services; we are building an integrated, tech-enabled solution that makes managing complex regulations like the NYS lead law simpler and more transparent for school districts and property owners." — Dan McGowan, CEO of Mainline Environmental Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented HSE Consulting team to Mainline," said Dan McGowan, CEO of Mainline Environmental. "Brian King and his team have built an exceptional reputation over 25 years. Together, we are not just combining services; we are building an integrated, tech-enabled solution that makes managing complex regulations like the NYS lead law simpler and more transparent for school districts and property owners. Our shared mission is to make healthy environments easier to achieve and sustain."

The combined companies will offer an unmatched depth of service, from initial testing and laboratory analysis to full-scale remediation and compliance training, all supported by a streamlined client experience.

"Joining forces with Mainline opens the door to scaling our services and leveraging digital tools that enhance transparency, reporting and compliance for our clients," said Brian C. King, President of HSE Consulting Services. "I'm especially excited for school facilities and property owners subject to lead-based-paint requirements, asbestos management and indoor air quality oversight, because our combined capabilities mean one partner, one platform and one trusted roadmap to maintain safe and healthy living and working spaces while staying ahead of regulatory obligations."

HSE Consulting, founded in 1997, has earned a strong reputation throughout New York State for delivering trusted EHS services. Combining with Mainline enables enhanced regional coverage and service offerings, ensuring clients receive streamlined, high-quality support across the entire environmental health and safety spectrum.

HSE Consulting will continue operating seamlessly as part of the Mainline organization, ensuring clients experience continuity, expertise and the enhanced benefits of the combined platform.

About Mainline Environmental

Mainline Environmental is a leading full-service environmental solutions company serving property owners, school districts, municipalities and commercial clients. We support testing, compliance, remediation, training and laboratory needs to help enable healthy environments where you live, work and play.

About HSE Consulting Services, LLC

HSE Consulting Services, LLC is a multidisciplinary environmental, health and safety consulting firm founded in 1997 and based in Cicero, New York. The firm offers industrial hygiene, asbestos and mold consulting, indoor air quality testing, occupational health and safety support and oversight services, training programs and laboratory analysis

Media Contact

Katie Salgado, Mainline Environmental, 1 908-654-8068, [email protected], https://mainlineenvironmental.com/

