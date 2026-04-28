Mainline West Launches Dynamic Municipal Fund, Combining a Classic Municipal Arbitrage Trade with Powerful New Hedging Tools

"The tax code hasn't allowed us to short munis before, but now with the proliferation of ETFs, we can. It's an exciting development. When munis get rich, we can position ourselves accordingly," Michael Maciolek, CFA, Portfolio Manager at Mainline West. Post this

The Trade: A Structural Mismatch That Isn't Going Away

In today's market, municipal bond buyers are increasingly retail investors accessing the market through ETFs and separately managed accounts, possessing a strong preference for shorter maturities and high liquidity. Meanwhile, municipal bond issuers prefer longer maturities and level debt service to match the multi-decade lives of the infrastructure they finance. This dynamic results in a municipal yield curve that is structurally steeper than the taxable curve with more demand at the short end, more supply at the long end, and a persistent spread opportunity at intermediate and longer maturities.

"This mismatch between what buyers want and what issuers need is structural, not cyclical," said Brad Kreidle, Founder and President of Mainline West, who has spent more than 30 years in municipal bond markets. "We've been exploiting this dynamic across our fund series for years. What's changed is that the yield curve is steep again, and we now have tools to manage our exposure with a precision that wasn't possible before."

Why Now? A New Toolkit at Our Disposal

Combining Mainline West's decades of institutional asset management experience with the new toolkit available to managers has expanded this trade dramatically. SIFMA-based swap strategies and the emergence of liquid muni ETFs now allow the investment team to adjust market exposure dynamically, capturing carry and curve roll-down when relative value is attractive, and neutralizing market risk when it is not.

The Strategy: Three Steps, Actively Managed

The Fund's investment process begins with the construction of a core portfolio of high-quality, tax-exempt municipal bonds selected for relative value that emphasize spread product and premium coupons. This is followed by overlaying SOFR-based interest rate swaps, synthetically neutralizing duration risk, and isolating the tax-exempt spread as the primary return driver. In turn, this results in tax-advantaged cash flow generated from the structural gap.

Using muni-focused ETFs, the team can express directional views across the curve, hedge market-wide rate exposure, and establish outright short positions when muni valuations become stretched relative to taxables.

"We're not just a carry trade. The tax code hasn't allowed us to short munis before, but now with the proliferation of ETFs, we can. It's an exciting development. When munis get rich, we can position ourselves accordingly," said Michael Maciolek, CFA, Portfolio Manager at Mainline West.

Availability

The Mainline West Dynamic Municipal Fund is available in a National Series and state-specific series for California, New York, and Colorado investors, allowing advisors and their clients to optimize for state income tax treatment where applicable. The Fund accepts capital monthly, offers quarterly liquidity, subject to fund terms, and quarterly distributions.

The Fund is available to qualified purchasers and accredited investors. For more information, visit www.mainlinewest.net.

About Mainline West

Mainline West is a Denver-based registered investment advisor and affiliated broker-dealer specializing exclusively in municipal bond investment strategies for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional clients. Founded by Brad Kreidle, the firm has managed municipal bond assets across a series of institutional private funds since its founding, applying an arbitrage-driven investment approach that combines high-quality municipal bond selection with institutional interest rate swap overlays and, more recently, exchange-traded fund hedging strategies. Mainline West LLC is a registered investment advisor. Mainline West Municipal Securities LLC is its affiliated broker-dealer.

Important Disclosures

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy interests in the Mainline West Dynamic Municipal Fund LP or any other fund managed by Mainline West Fund Manager, LLC.

Interests in the Fund are offered only to qualified purchasers as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and to accredited investors as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to a confidential private placement memorandum.

Target returns of 12–15% net IRR and 7–9% current yield are objectives only and are not guarantees of performance; there can be no assurance that these targets will be achieved. Past performance of the Mainline West Tax Advantaged Opportunity Fund series or any other strategy managed by Mainline West is not indicative of future results, and investors may lose all or a portion of their invested capital.

The use of leverage, short positions, derivative instruments, including interest rate swaps, and exchange-traded funds in the Fund's strategy involves additional risk beyond that of unhedged fixed income investing, including counterparty risk, basis risk, and liquidity risk.

Prospective investors should carefully review the Fund's Confidential Offering Circular, Limited Partnership Agreement, and Subscription Agreement and consult with their own legal, tax, and financial advisors prior to investing. Mainline West Fund Manager, LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Media Contact

Christopher Sullivan, Craft & Capital on behalf of Mainline West, 1 9179020617, [email protected], https://www.mainlinewest.net/

SOURCE Mainline West