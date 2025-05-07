Mainsail Partners Raises $1.535 Billion Fund VII to Help Bootstrapped, Founder-Led Software Companies Scale and Grow

Oversubscribed fund reflects Mainsail's long-time, disciplined strategy of partnering with fast-growing software companies to help them realize their full potential

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm that invests in bootstrapped B2B software companies to help them grow into market leaders, announced the closing of its seventh flagship fund, Mainsail Partners VII, L.P. ("Fund VII"), at the hard cap of $1.535 billion in limited partner capital commitments, the largest in the firm's 22-year history. Strong support from existing and new investors allowed Mainsail to raise the oversubscribed fund in less than 100 days, bringing the total capital commitments raised by the firm to nearly $4 billion.

Since 2003, the team at Mainsail has been trusted by bootstrapped founders to help their companies scale and grow. With Fund VII, Mainsail will maintain its focus on the next generation of software companies that are customer-obsessed, have built successful products, and can leverage Mainsail's experience and operational resources to help them achieve their visions for continued company, customer, and personal growth.

Mainsail's 26-person portfolio-facing value creation team—which the firm believes is one of the largest and most specialized in growth equity—is comprised of former Heads of Product, Pricing and Sales, VPs of Marketing and CX, CTOs, CFO and legal professionals with decades of combined experience building fast-moving B2B software companies. They work shoulder-to-shoulder with founders and management teams to help scale and optimize the key areas that Mainsail believes are essential to capturing market leadership, including hiring and developing high-performing teams and cultures; building and expanding great products; growing and retaining the customer base; implementing scalable, data-driven systems – and now harnessing the power of AI to drive productivity and innovation.

Since closing its last fund in 2022, Mainsail has expanded its team by more than 20 professionals—including senior-level operators with deep experience spanning AI, customer experience, demand generation, pricing, product, and revenue operations—to deliver the next level of strategic support to portfolio companies, which the firm believes gives them a competitive advantage.

"We're grateful for the continued trust of our existing investors and excited to welcome new investors into the Mainsail community," said Gavin Turner, Managing Partner and co-founder of Mainsail Partners. "We have tremendous respect and admiration for the hard work, discipline and cultures that bootstrapped founders cultivate. The same way these founders obsess about delivering value to customers, we obsess about delivering support to our portfolio partners. We remain focused on partnering with them and rolling up our sleeves to help them scale efficiently, deliver outstanding customer outcomes, and grow to become the next generation of market leaders using AI to drive competitive advantages and sustained performance."

Mainsail has already completed two growth equity investments out of Fund VII in vertical market SaaS companies:

Inn-Flow secured $45 million from Mainsail to help accelerate innovation, enhance customer experience, and fuel growth for its all-in-one hotel management and accounting platform.

from Mainsail to help accelerate innovation, enhance customer experience, and fuel growth for its all-in-one hotel management and accounting platform. ChiroHD, a cloud-based practice management system for chiropractors, secured $26 million from Mainsail to help accelerate AI-powered product innovation, enhance platform experience, and expand customer support.

"As a founder, being customer-obsessed and culture-driven is core to how we operate and it's why many of us started our companies—so it was critical to find an investor who shares those values," said Caleb Frankel, founder and CEO of Instinct Science. "With Mainsail, we found collaborative, respectful partners who understand the mindset of bootstrapped founders and bring deep, hands-on operating experience to help us invest in our products and team, and ultimately serve our customers better. They're supportive of our visions as founders, but they also constantly challenge us to expand the realm of what's possible and be our best."

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that invests in bootstrapped B2B software companies to help them realize their full potential. Our team is purpose-built to include experienced investors and software operators who help founders build great teams, develop industry-leading products, design data-driven and scalable infrastructure, and grow market share. Mainsail's hands-on support and best practices are delivered through a collaborative approach that respects founder-led cultures and helps build on each company's commitment to its people and customers. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Mainsail Partners has raised nearly $4 billion in committed capital and partnered with 100+ companies over the last 22+ years. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com.

