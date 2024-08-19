Mainstreet Credit Union Launches OpenAnytime with Doxim, Creating Frictionless Finances and Delight for Members

Doxim's advanced Account Opening Solution (AOS) simplifies onboarding with flexibility and ease of use, elevating staff and member satisfaction to enhance the member service experience.

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving highly regulated markets announced Mainstreet Credit Union is now live with Doxim's In-Branch Account Opening Solution (AOS) and digital suite.

Mainstreet Credit Union wanted to allow people to be able to add or open an account from wherever they were, whenever they wanted, bringing banking solutions to them. Providing an online solution just made sense. Since Mainstreet Credit Union had already implemented several other Doxim solutions, including customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise content management (ECM), this project saw a seamless integration between Doxim's Account Opening Solution (AOS) and Mainstreet Credit Union's core banking system. With little to no manual effort, members and credit union staff can now open deposit products in under five minutes. The ability to take and fulfill loan applications with similar speed is planned for early next year and will be the final step in being able to offer a full suite of personal banking solutions across the province.

This unique product application significantly increases onboarding efficiency, offering credit unions a purpose-built, highly flexible, end-to-end digital account opening solution. It provides all Know Your Customer (KYC)/Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance and business logic for registered and non-registered demand products.

"Mainstreet is open anytime," says Jamie Kruspel, Chief Transformation Officer, Mainstreet Credit Union. "Members can get their membership and open their accounts whenever and however they wish. Doxim has delivered a tool that is faster and easier to use for our members and our advisors."

"The positive impact of this implementation underscores the critical importance of this innovative functionality in driving the future success of credit unions in Canada," says Doxim Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Biel. "Our robust partnership with Mainstreet has helped us further our commitment to providing top-tier omnichannel solutions that advance the industry in ways that ultimately enhance the overall experience for credit unions and members."

About Mainstreet Credit Union

Mainstreet Credit Union is a full-service financial institution that is passionate about providing high-quality, personalized advice to each member, ensuring their financial dreams become a reality. With a network of 10 conveniently located branches in the heart of Southwestern Ontario, Mainstreet Credit Union serves over 25,000 members offering a range of services with over $1.2 Billion in assets under management. Beyond their commitment to individual financial success, Mainstreet Credit Union is driven by a strong ethos of community involvement, committing 5% of operating income to the communities they serve.

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document solutions and transforming experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.

