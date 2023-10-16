Maison Hudson, A New Luxe Residential Offering By The Collection, To Debut This Fall

Located in the West Village, Maison Hudson will Usher in a New Era of Residential Hospitality with Luxury Services and Amenities

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Collection, an extraordinary ensemble of ultra-luxury properties set among the most desirable places around the world, today announces that Maison Hudson, New York's newest luxury residential offering, is now taking reservations. The established brand, which owns and manages each of the properties in its portfolio, has remained a well-kept secret for the U.S. market until now. Debuting November 6, Maison Hudson marks the first North American development for the brand and will reside at the most coveted waterfront address in the West Village, 401 West Street. With a one-month minimum, the eight residences will range from one- to three- bedrooms, with rates from $32,500/month for a one-bedroom to $1 million/year for the enviable three-bedroom. Inspiring guests to indulge in New York City's art de vivre, Maison Hudson will provide an unrivaled, tranquil retreat featuring impeccably designed spaces, a French-Provencal restaurant led by a Michelin-starred chef, a private panoramic rooftop, an Intuisse spa and exceptional concierge services.

"Maison Hudson offers a rare opportunity for guests to experience highly personalized service and extraordinary lifestyle experiences in a design-forward, luxurious setting," says Jacques Oudinot, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Hospitality at The Collection. "From arrival, residents will be greeted by elegant dIcor, unparalleled hospitality and world-class amenities, attracting those who desire an active yet private community with exclusively curated experiences at their fingertips."

Serviced Residences: Experience the Epitome of Style and Sophistication

Crafted meticulously by the internationally renowned, New York-based designer Thomas Juul-Hansen LLC, each residence's sleek design and high-end finishes will create the perfect blend of form and function, complete with all the amenities and details one would expect in an upscale home. The airy and luminous suffused lighting and breathtaking views of the Hudson River offer an inviting and relaxing space, perfect for extended family stays, bleisure travel or locals needing an escape. Each room is appointed with bespoke Italian furniture and walk-in wardrobes custom designed by Giorgetti, fully equipped kitchen and dining areas and home technology infrastructure. Guests can unwind after a long day in the walk-in rain shower, dry off with modern hair care tools, douse in Italian linens and pamper with bespoke French toiletries by Officine Universelle Buly 1803.

Each residence is carefully designed for every guest's needs. Residence 6 occupies the entire 6th floor, spanning 2205 sq. ft. of living space, where three-bedrooms and four-bathrooms offer ample space for relaxation and privacy. Residences 4A and 5A are each 811 sq. ft. with one-bedroom and two-bathrooms and an open concept living room with a thoughtfully designed layout to maximize natural light and river views. A contemporary and welcoming space, the 1211 sq. ft. Residence 5B is a one-grand-bedroom residence equipped with a marble kitchen, cozy living and dining room and spacious master bedroom. Residence 4B, located on the fourth floor, is a stunning two-bedroom, three-bathroom residence that blends form and function to create a truly unforgettable living space in an expansive layout of 1211 sq. ft. On the third floor Residence 3A, a 931 sq. ft. one-bedroom, two-bathroom accommodation includes a secluded terrace off the bedroom providing a tranquil retreat, while Residence 3B, offers a generously sized 1461 sq. ft. two-bedroom, three-bathroom oasis, which includes a terrace with quintessential West Village views. On the second floor, Residence 2 is fit with a fully equipped kitchen and dining area, one-bedroom, two-bathrooms, all of which face the Hudson River allowing for natural light beaming across the 971 sq. ft. space.

Where New York Meets Provence

South of France inspired cuisine, Restaurant Marius will offer intimacy, warmth, friendliness and a shared dining experience for New Yorkers. The cuisine is an ode to aromatic plants, natural and seasonal ingredients blending locally sourced products with recipes from Provence. Under the guidance of renowned chef SIbastien Sanjou, who leads the charge for two Michelin-starred restaurants, guests will be able to experience the latest address in the West Village. The selection of French wines and champagnes will be carefully curated to complement the robust and intense flavors of the seasonal dishes. The Chef has cultivated his unique ProvenGal-style of cooking over the years, and with this opening, he harmoniously blends his region's rich traditions with the diverse and vibrant culinary scene of New York City. With only seven tables available, the private yet convivial ambiance will leave guests feeling both transported and at home.

Nourish Your Body, Mind and Soul

Escape the hustle and bustle and enter a world of relaxation with Intuisse Spa. Dedicated to health and wellness, the spa's facilities include two treatment rooms, a sauna, a steam room, a jacuzzi and a state-of-the-art gym with classes taught by some of the most sought-after local wellness experts from pilates to yoga. Featuring Intuisse, cutting-edge Swiss longevity skincare using the latest molecular technology to promote cell renewal, the spa menu offers a personalized journey with a variety of treatments from bodywork to facials to IV drips to combat aging, fatigue or jet lag.

Five-Star Service For Your Every Need

With a 24-hour concierge team, led by a Les Clefs d'Or member, Maison Hudson will provide the utmost spectacular service to all of its residents. Exclusive bookings for New York's finest restaurants, concerts and sporting events, personal shopping, in-room grocery delivery and private chef services can be provided to guests within an instant. Residents will also have exclusive access to the area's best transportation, health care, tutors, schools, makeup artists, groomers, and more. A mix between home and hotel, residents can also expect dedicated in-house service daily.

To make a reservation or for additional information, please visit https://the-c.com/property/maison-hudson/ or call 212-226-4766

About Maison Hudson

Located alongside the cobblestone street, designer boutiques, historic townhouses and Hudson River, Maison Hudson is bringing a new type of luxury to the West Village. Residential living meets hotel hospitality in an intimate setting that blurs the lines between home and away. With a one-month minimum, the eight units of glamorous New York City apartment style suites that range from one-to-three bedrooms, a restaurant helmed by a Michelin-starred chef, Restaurant Marius, private panoramic rooftop, in-house wellness center, Intuisse Spa, and concierge services, create the quintessential getaway and invites guests to become a New Yorker.

For more information about Maison Hudson, please visit https://the-c.com/property/maison-hudson/.

About The Collection

The Collection is an exquisite group of ultra-luxury properties set among the most desirable places around the world, from Paris to New York, Saint Barths to London each property focuses on exceeding the guests' needs and expectations while paying unparalleled attention to details. Running from 1 week stays to 1 month minimums, The Collection provides exclusive access to the world's most detail oriented and comfortable places.

For more information about The Collection, please visit: https://the-c.com/

