Maison IRFÉ Luxury Fragrance House Now Available at Saks Fifth Avenue

"Bringing Maison IRFÉ to Saks Fifth Avenue is a meaningful moment for us," said Sorokina. "Each fragrance was created to honor women with individuality and depth, and we're proud to share these stories and scents with a wider audience." Post this

Each fragrance in the collection is inspired by distinct female characters who embrace change, uniqueness and a distinct point of view. Among the five featured scents at Saks Fifth Avenue is the brand's best-selling Marshmallow Musk, celebrated for its irresistible, contemporary allure.

The fragrances, priced at $285 each, offer a curated selection of scents that invite discerning consumers to indulge in timeless elegance.

Marshmallow Musk – Inspired by the essence of a romantic lady. This whimsical gourmand fragrance unfolds in layers of musk, airy vanilla, and fluffy woods, leaving a lingering impression of elegance and grace.

Patchouli Forever Worn – Designed for thrill-seekers who are impulsive, unique and extraordinary. A sophisticated blend of three types of patchouli, enhanced with amber and lavender.

Smoldering Pepper – For those who command any room with presence. Black pepper adds a sharp, electrifying edge to smoky frankincense and the rich nobility of saffron.

Saffron Leather – For those who value elegance, precision and confidence. A bright opening of bergamot and petitgrain gives way to warm notes of cinnamon, blackcurrant, saffron, green cistus, burnt rose and delicate violet.

Centifolia Rose – Inspired by the iconic "Lady in Red," a figure of passion and power. Bergamot and pink pepper ignite a fiery spirit, while Rose Centifolia, orris and neroli harmonize to create a captivating, elegant finish.

"Saks Fifth Avenue is a natural home for Maison IRFÉ," added Sorokina. "Its legacy of luxury aligns perfectly with our vision of refined craftsmanship, couture heritage and the art of scent."

For more information, visit irfe.com or Saks Fifth Avenue online.

About Maison IRFÉ:

Maison IRFÉ, led by Olga Sorokina, is a high-fashion and fragrance house rooted in aristocratic heritage. Bridging timeless elegance with contemporary expression, the brand crafts refined collections, from couture gowns to signature scents. Maison IRFÉ invites individuals to embrace the language of fashion and fragrance while celebrating the artistry of living.

Media Contact

Katie Rose Cronin, Maison IRFÉ, 6306993964, [email protected], https://irfe.com/product-category/shop/

SOURCE Maison IRFÉ