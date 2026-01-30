Maison Twenty Seven Opens in Santa Monica, Reviving a 1927 Landmark

"At a time when so much of travel has become transactional and automated, we wanted to create something deeply human again." Post this

"At a time when so much of travel has become transactional and automated, we wanted to create something deeply human again," said Steven Ellingsen, CEO of Somnium Hospitality Group, which operates the hotel. "Guided by soul, life, and spirit, Maison Twenty Seven is designed to foster connection and renewal, with a relaxed pace inspired by life by the sea."

A Return to the Art of Personalized Service

Maison Twenty Seven offers 38 residential-style studios and one and two-bedroom residences — each with its own unique layout, and many with fully equipped kitchens — creating the feeling of a refined private retreat ideal for both short escapes and extended stays. But the true aura lies in how guests are welcomed and remembered. From a gracious villa-style arrival ritual to seated check-ins that reinforce the feeling of stepping into a private residence, service here is intentionally personal, delivered by stewards who view the guest experience as both craft and calling.

"I don't think first about what guests will see, I think about how they'll feel," said General Manager Jimmy Peña. "For me, hospitality is about turning strangers into friends and friends into family. We want guests to feel instantly at home — seen, known, and genuinely cared for.

"In an era defined by algorithm-driven travel, Maison Twenty Seven returns to the fundamentals: real conversations, attentive listening, and thoughtful anticipation of individual preferences."

An Atmosphere of Connection, On Property and Beyond

At the heart of the villa, the Embassy living room anchored by a grand stone fireplace serves as a natural gathering place for guests to linger and connect. Soft lighting and subtle signature scents shape an environment that feels calm, intimate, and quietly vibrant, while garden courtyards and shared spaces invite memorable moments throughout the day and into the evening.

The culinary philosophy centers on nourishment and simplicity, highlighting seasonal, locally sourced ingredients prepared with restraint and care. While formal wellness programming will evolve over time, well-being is already woven into the rhythm of the property, reflected in its pace and sense of ease.

Beyond the villa's gates, Maison Twenty Seven connects guests to Santa Monica through thoughtfully curated, locally driven experiences. Morning walking routes (and complimentary bikes) through quiet streets and architectural landmarks, introductions to yoga studios, wellness activities, and gentle daytime garden activations reflect a style of exploration shaped by conversation and personal interests rather than preset itineraries.

Leadership Built on Service

Peña brings a rare combination of luxury hotel leadership, private estate operations, and storytelling to Maison Twenty Seven — experience that uniquely positions him to lead a highly personalized, independent boutique property.

Earlier in his career, Peña held senior roles with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company before overseeing private estates for high-profile individuals, refining his expertise in discretion, personalization, and anticipating needs before they are expressed. A New York Times bestselling author whose work explores faith, resilience, and personal transformation, Peña brings a storyteller's mindset to hospitality, viewing each stay as part of a meaningful journey for both guests and team members.

A Signature Expression of Somnium Hospitality Group

For Somnium Hospitality Group, Maison Twenty Seven reflects the company's belief that travel should engage the soul as much as the senses. The name Somnium, Latin for "to dream," underscores its commitment to creating places where emotion, imagination, and human connection are central to the guest experience.

With its blend of historic romance, contemporary elegance, and genuine hospitality, Maison Twenty Seven is poised to become one of Santa Monica's most compelling new boutique hotels, where heritage and heart meet in tranquil, memorable ways.

