Maizon Durham Apartment Community Built on Penetron Technology for a Durable Concrete Foundation

"Fueled by Durham's dynamic and growing economy, as well as a comparably affordable cost of living, the residential real estate market for the Raleigh-Durham region continues to grow rapidly," adds Christopher Chen, Director of the Penetron Group. "The Maizon Durham is only one of many residential properties in the city that was realized in 2023."

Located in downtown Durham, less than 3 miles from Duke University and within walking distance to Durham Performing Arts Center, the Maizon Durham Apartment Community offers 248 units as studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 555-1,450 ft2 (50-132 m2) in size. As a multi-use development, there is also 13,000 ft2 (1,182 m2) of ground floor retail space with shops and restaurants. Amenities include coworking and conference spaces, a fitness center, dog spa, clubroom, and a swimming pool and sundeck.

Because of the high groundwater levels present at the Durham construction site, LeChase Construction, the project's general contractor, required a reliable concrete waterproofing solution for the below-grade structures of the complex, in particular, for the foundation slab. Penetron collaborated with Argos, the ready-mix concrete supplier, for a durable solution.

PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture in soluble bags, was specified for all below-grade concrete elements. "Using PENETRON ADMIX SB treated concrete allowed for simplified batching, increased efficiency and streamline cost savings," explains Christopher Chen.

Added to concrete in premeasured soluble bags during batching and unaffected by climatic conditions, PENETRON ADMIX SB creates a non-soluble crystalline network, which forms throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete.

"This network significantly increases the durability and service life of concrete and also gives the concrete structures of the Maizon Durham Apartment Community the ability to self-heal and seal any micro-cracks that may occur in the future, minimizing the need for future concrete repairs," adds Christopher Chen.

