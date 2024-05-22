Majestic Smile Studio Recognized as a Top Patient Rated Yorba Linda Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Majestic Smile Studio in Yorba Linda, led by Dr. Maria Gutierrez, has been recognized as a Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors for its exceptional dental services and dedication to patient care.
YORBA LINDA, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conveniently located at 17300 Yorba Linda Blvd, Suite B, Yorba Linda, CA, Majestic Smile Studio has earned a stellar reputation for providing top-notch dental services with a personal touch. The practice has been recognized as a Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, a reputable online directory that highlights exceptional medical providers based on superior reviews and ratings from patients. At Majestic Smile Studio, patients can expect modern dentistry delivered with compassionate care.
Dr. Maria Gutierrez, the leading dentist at Majestic Smile Studio, brings a wealth of experience and a gentle touch to her practice. Born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, Dr. Gutierrez discovered her passion for dentistry at a young age. She earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the prestigious University of Santa Maria School of Dental Medicine in Venezuela in 2004, followed by a specialist degree in Pediatric Dentistry in 2007. After moving to the United States, she received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree with honors from the University of the Pacific Arthur Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco, CA, in 2012.
With over eighteen years of clinical experience, Dr. Gutierrez has treated both children and adults, offering a comprehensive range of dental services including cosmetic and restorative dentistry, endodontics, oral surgery,orthodontics, and implantology. Known for her gentle touch and calming personality, Dr. Gutierrez is dedicated to delivering excellent dental care to all her patients.
"We are honored to be recognized by our patients and Find Local Doctors. This recognition reflects our team's dedication to providing exceptional dental care in a warm and welcoming environment," says Dr. Maria Gutierrez.
Majestic Smile Studio offers a wide array of dental services designed to meet the needs of every patient. From routine check-ups and cleanings to advanced cosmetic and restorative procedures, the clinic uses the latest technology and techniques to ensure optimal outcomes. The team at Majestic Smile Studio goes above and beyond to make dental care accessible and stress-free, offering sedation options for anxious patients and convenient scheduling.
More about Majestic Smile Studio:
Dr. Maria Gutierrez and her team are committed to helping patients achieve their unique smile goals while improving overall oral health. Dr. Gutierrez's dedication to continuous education and mastery of new dental technologies ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.majesticsmilestudio.com or call (714) 996-2255.
Media Contact
Dr. Maria Gutierrez, Majestic Smile Studio, (714) 996-2255, [email protected], https://www.majesticsmilestudio.com/
SOURCE Majestic Smile Studio
Share this article