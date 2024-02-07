Majesticks GC and Open Sky Group Announce New Partnership

This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to precision and performance, synergizing Open Sky Group's expertise with Majesticks GC's pursuit of excellence in the world of golf, says Open Sky Group CEO Chad Kramlich. Post this

"I am excited to announce our partnership with Open Sky Group ahead of LIV Las Vegas this week," says Majesticks GC Team Principal James Dunkley. "We are thankful to the team for their commitment to supporting Majesticks GC and are looking forward to working closely together over the coming season to bring this partnership to life. This off-season we made a number of advances in our uses of technology, data, and insight, and there are some fantastic synergies between the ways that Open Sky Group work, and what we stand for as a team."

Open Sky Group helps companies address challenges with cutting-edge supply chain technology, innovation, and expertise. They support businesses in exceeding their goals and optimizing operational efficiency. Since opening in 2006, they have grown to over 100 employees across the globe. With a remote work environment, they have been able to hire some of the brightest minds in the United States, Australia, Pakistan, India, and the United Kingdom to better support clients with their supply chain needs.

"We are honored to announce Open Sky Group as the Official Supply Chain Implementation Solutions Partner for Majesticks GC of the LIV Golf League," says Open Sky Group CEO Chad Kramlich. "This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to precision and performance, synergizing Open Sky Group's expertise with Majesticks GC's pursuit of excellence in the world of golf."

"We're very much looking forward to this LIV Golf season and are thrilled to have Open Sky Group on board as a partner," added Majesticks GC Co-Captain Lee Westwood. "We are making great strides as a team, and our partners are absolutely central to our success on and off the course."

About Majesticks GC

One of the 13 teams competing in the LIV Golf League, Majesticks GC is co-captained by Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood. Their mission is to be a winning team and thriving community, making a difference on and off the course #BetterTogether.

About Open Sky Group

Open Sky Group stands as a global leader in supply chain technology, boasting a carefully curated portfolio with best-of-breed partners and cutting-edge SaaS platforms. Our diverse operational expertise in multiple supply chain solutions empowers your operations with proven and unparalleled service.

Through our extensive supply chain proficiency and customer-centric focus, we operate as an extension of your existing operations. Being a single solution architect with fluent multi-technology translation, Open Sky Group is your premier supply chain advisor. By merging our partner portfolio with our state-of-the-art SaaS platform, you now possess a comprehensive toolkit for achieving end-to-end supply chain excellence.

At Open Sky Group, our supply chain experts are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you manage your supply chain. We work to propel your business toward unprecedented levels of success through maximized profitability and efficiency in an increasingly competitive landscape.

