Major Announcement: Ticketmaster Added to Federal Lawsuit in Jam Fest HBCU Scholarship Dispute

With this amendment, the case now expands into a broader legal challenge involving two of the largest entities in the live entertainment industry.

Why Ticketmaster Was Added

1. Alleged Unauthorized Refunds

Fifth Degree Tours #2 alleges that Ticketmaster unilaterally refunded all Jam Fest ticket purchases without authorization from the event organizer, despite the event being postponed rather than formally canceled.

The complaint asserts that this action was inconsistent with Ticketmaster's published ticketing policies, which typically require organizer approval before issuing refunds.

2. Allegations of Negligence and Misconduct

The amended filing claims that the refunds created confusion among ticket holders, damaged relationships with artists and investors, and materially contributed to the promoter's financial losses.

3. Impact on HBCU Scholarship Funding

Jam Fest was organized as a scholarship fundraiser supporting students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). According to the complaint, the ticket refunds eliminated the anticipated funds designated for scholarship contributions.

Continued Allegations Against Live Nation

The lawsuit continues to assert claims against Live Nation, including:

Alleged Interference With Artist Lineup

The complaint alleges that Live Nation attempted to exercise unauthorized approval rights over performers.

Alleged Unequal Treatment

Fifth Degree Tours #2 claims it was denied certain production support and accommodations allegedly provided to Live Nation-affiliated events.

Alleged Unauthorized Cancellation

Following what the complaint describes as a mutually agreed weather delay and anticipated rescheduling, Live Nation allegedly canceled the event without the promoter's consent.

Alleged Interference With Future Business Opportunities

The lawsuit further alleges that statements made by Live Nation representatives to another major venue resulted in the loss of future booking opportunities.

Harm to HBCU Students

Jam Fest was established in part to generate scholarship funding for HBCU students. According to the amended complaint, the alleged actions of Ticketmaster and Live Nation resulted in the loss of anticipated scholarship funds.

Damages Sought

Fifth Degree Tours #2 is seeking:

$20 million in lost profits

$20 million in additional economic damages

$25 million in punitive damages

Disgorgement of profits allegedly retained by Live Nation

Restitution and attorneys' fees

A jury trial on all claims

Statement from Bryan J. Thomas, Esq., Attorney for Fifth Degree Tours #2

"Ticketmaster's addition to this lawsuit underscores the seriousness of the conduct my client alleges to have occurred. The unauthorized refunds, the disregard for industry standards, and the resulting financial and charitable harm were foreseeable — they were damaging, preventable, and unacceptable.

We fully intend to hold both Live Nation and Ticketmaster accountable and to protect independent promoters, charitable initiatives, and the HBCU community from similar conduct in the future."

About Fifth Degree Tours #2

Fifth Degree Tours #2 is a national independent concert promotion company with more than 30 years of experience producing major live entertainment events featuring artists such as Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, and Diana Ross. The company remains committed to supporting HBCUs, community-based initiatives, and fair competition within the live entertainment industry.

*Case Docket #2:25-cv-07828-WLH-RAO

