Major Announcement: Ticketmaster Added to Federal Lawsuit in Jam Fest HBCU Scholarship Dispute

Fifth Degree Tours #2 Expands Federal Lawsuit to Include Ticketmaster LLC, Alleging Unauthorized Refunds and Gross Negligence That Eliminated HBCU Scholarship Fundraiser
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fifth Degree Tours #2 has filed a First Amended Complaint in its federal lawsuit, formally adding Ticketmaster LLC as a defendant alongside Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. and Live Nation Touring (USA), Inc.
The amended complaint alleges that Ticketmaster directly contributed to the collapse of Jam Fest, an HBCU scholarship fundraiser scheduled for July 20, 2024, at PNC Music Pavilion, by issuing unauthorized ticket refunds and engaging in conduct that allegedly caused significant financial and reputational harm to the independent promoter.
With this amendment, the case now expands into a broader legal challenge involving two of the largest entities in the live entertainment industry.
Why Ticketmaster Was Added
1. Alleged Unauthorized Refunds
Fifth Degree Tours #2 alleges that Ticketmaster unilaterally refunded all Jam Fest ticket purchases without authorization from the event organizer, despite the event being postponed rather than formally canceled.
The complaint asserts that this action was inconsistent with Ticketmaster's published ticketing policies, which typically require organizer approval before issuing refunds.
2. Allegations of Negligence and Misconduct
The amended filing claims that the refunds created confusion among ticket holders, damaged relationships with artists and investors, and materially contributed to the promoter's financial losses.
3. Impact on HBCU Scholarship Funding
Jam Fest was organized as a scholarship fundraiser supporting students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). According to the complaint, the ticket refunds eliminated the anticipated funds designated for scholarship contributions.
Continued Allegations Against Live Nation
The lawsuit continues to assert claims against Live Nation, including:
Alleged Interference With Artist Lineup
The complaint alleges that Live Nation attempted to exercise unauthorized approval rights over performers.
Alleged Unequal Treatment
Fifth Degree Tours #2 claims it was denied certain production support and accommodations allegedly provided to Live Nation-affiliated events.
Alleged Unauthorized Cancellation
Following what the complaint describes as a mutually agreed weather delay and anticipated rescheduling, Live Nation allegedly canceled the event without the promoter's consent.
Alleged Interference With Future Business Opportunities
The lawsuit further alleges that statements made by Live Nation representatives to another major venue resulted in the loss of future booking opportunities.
Harm to HBCU Students
Jam Fest was established in part to generate scholarship funding for HBCU students. According to the amended complaint, the alleged actions of Ticketmaster and Live Nation resulted in the loss of anticipated scholarship funds.
Damages Sought
Fifth Degree Tours #2 is seeking:
- $20 million in lost profits
- $20 million in additional economic damages
- $25 million in punitive damages
- Disgorgement of profits allegedly retained by Live Nation
- Restitution and attorneys' fees
- A jury trial on all claims
Statement from Bryan J. Thomas, Esq., Attorney for Fifth Degree Tours #2
"Ticketmaster's addition to this lawsuit underscores the seriousness of the conduct my client alleges to have occurred. The unauthorized refunds, the disregard for industry standards, and the resulting financial and charitable harm were foreseeable — they were damaging, preventable, and unacceptable.
We fully intend to hold both Live Nation and Ticketmaster accountable and to protect independent promoters, charitable initiatives, and the HBCU community from similar conduct in the future."
About Fifth Degree Tours #2
Fifth Degree Tours #2 is a national independent concert promotion company with more than 30 years of experience producing major live entertainment events featuring artists such as Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, and Diana Ross. The company remains committed to supporting HBCUs, community-based initiatives, and fair competition within the live entertainment industry.
*Case Docket #2:25-cv-07828-WLH-RAO
Media Contact
Law Offices of Thomas & Associates
Attorney for Plaintiff: Bryan J. Thomas, Esq.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (424) 201-5446
Media Contact
Bryan J. Thomas, Fifth Degree Tours, 1 (424) 201-5446, [email protected], https://www.fifthdegreetours.com/
SOURCE Law Offices of Thomas & Associates
Share this article