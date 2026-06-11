Major General (Ret.) Shanna M. Woyak, USAF, Joins Life365 Advisory Team to Advance Proactive, Connected Care for Service Members and Veterans

The future of military healthcare is not waiting for illness to escalate - it is supporting health long before a crisis begins. Post this

A registered nurse by training, with combat deployments in support of Operation Northern Watch and in Iraq, Woyak also led one of the largest digital health transformations in DoD history — the rollout of the Oracle Health (Cerner) electronic health record across 260+ facilities serving more than 10 million beneficiaries. Her decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal and two Legion of Merit awards. Today, she serves as President and CEO of Front Gate, LLC, a healthcare and business consultancy, and as a board member at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Southwest Medical Imaging (SMIL), and Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health (NOAH), a community health center serving the greater Phoenix area.

"Shanna has lived the mission from every seat — as a frontline nurse, as a combat-deployed officer, and as the executive accountable for the health of millions of service members and their families," said Kent Dicks, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Life365. "There are very few people who can sit at the intersection of clinical care, military readiness, and large-scale health system transformation the way she can. Her guidance will be invaluable as we work to bring proactive, connected care to those who serve."

Today, most remote monitoring is used reactively — introduced only after a service member or Veteran becomes a high utilizer of care, often late in life and after a health crisis has already begun. Life365 and General Woyak share a different conviction: that connected, proactive care should begin much earlier in the lifecycle of service — starting in active-duty military service, not at the end of a Veteran's life.

This "shift left" philosophy is built into Life365's CloudCare® platform, designed with the VA and Veterans in mind — especially those in rural areas who are hardest to reach. Rather than waiting for illness to escalate, CloudCare uses continuous data, intelligent engagement, and early detection to keep people in a lower-cost, higher-quality state of health. Built on lightweight, low-cost "Lite" technology and solutions deployed proactively, it is engineered to scale from roughly 70,000 Veterans monitored today to millions across the continuum of service — from active duty through transition to Veteran status.

"We ask our service members to be ready for anything, yet we too often wait until the very end of their lives to surround them with proactive care," said Major General (Ret.) Shanna M. Woyak, USAF. "If we begin monitoring and supporting health while someone is still in uniform — and carry that continuity through their transition to Veteran — we can change outcomes, not just manage them. That is the future I want to help Life365 build for those who have given so much."

CloudCare aggregates best-in-class solutions on a common platform, intelligently aligns them to each patient's needs, and protects them through Life365's robust patent portfolio — spanning data orchestration, wearables, AI-driven sensors, mobile orders, location-based services, and lean operating systems — safeguarding the company's assets in the new paradigm of connected care. The addition of General Woyak underscores Life365's commitment to partnering with mission-aligned leaders and the broader federal ecosystem to modernize care for the military and Veteran communities.

About Life365, Inc.

Life365 is an AI-driven virtual care and remote patient monitoring company that helps healthcare organizations, payers, and government health systems connect the home with care teams. Through its CloudCare® platform, Life365 delivers proactive, patient-centered care — integrating connected devices, intelligent engagement, and clinical monitoring services to improve outcomes, lower costs, and extend care beyond the traditional point of service. Life365 is a Microsoft partner and a recognized innovator in next-generation wearables, sensors, and AI-enabled monitoring. To learn more, visit www.life365.health.

Media Contact

Kendall Paulsen, Director of Marketing

Life365, Inc.

[email protected] | (210) 426-6738

Media Contact

Kendall Paulsen, Life365, Inc., 1 888-818-2322 705, [email protected], https://life365.com/

SOURCE Life365, Inc.