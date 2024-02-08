Major, Lindsey & Africa Elects Four Female Recruiters to its Partnership

"Being invited to the partnership at Major, Lindsey & Africa goes beyond outstanding performance. It is a recognition of the meaningful contribution each person makes to the firm to live our core values and influence our culture," said John Cashman, president of Major, Lindsey & Africa. Post this

As a member of the Partner Practice Group, Stacey is a trusted advisor to her partner candidates and law firm clients as they navigate the lateral market. She is deeply invested in the success and happiness of the lawyers she represents and is known for building long-term relationships. Prior to joining Major, Lindsey & Africa, she worked as a successful litigator for more than 15 years. Most recently, she was a partner at a mid-size firm in New York, where she specialized in complex commercial litigation, class action and mass tort litigation.

Rebecca, a recruiter with the Associate Practice Group, specializes in placing attorneys of all levels in top-tier national, international and regional law firms and companies throughout Texas and the Southeast, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Charleston and Nashville. A former real estate attorney and later family law litigator, Rebecca advises law firms about the lateral market and speaks to lawyers and law school students on topics as varied as choosing the right practice area, finding a mentor and building a personal brand.

Focused on candidate recruitment for Interim Legal Talent, Jennifer works with attorneys, paralegals and other legal professionals on the East Coast on specialized employment opportunities with both law firm clients and in-house organizations. Such opportunities include short-term, temp-to-perm and project-based substantive work with our clients. Prior to joining Major, Lindsey & Africa, Jennifer practiced as a commercial litigator in a mid-sized Chicago firm.

Annie, also with Interim Legal Talent, has been focused on the interim legal market for 25 years. As a top business development professional, she consults with general counsel and law firm leadership, sharing her legal market recruitment expertise. She started her legal career as an associate in the Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions Group at Shearman & Sterling in New York. Annie left the law to pursue an acting career in New York City and later returned to the law at a woman-owned legal search start-up before joining Major, Lindsey & Africa.

Major, Lindsey & Africa is the world's leading legal search firm. Founded in 1982, the firm offers specialized recruiting services to meet the evolving legal and governance needs of law firms, corporations, and individuals seeking to advance their careers in the legal and governance sectors. With over 25 offices and more than 200 search consultants globally, Major, Lindsey & Africa leverages its extensive market knowledge and experience to partner with organizations in fulfilling their legal and governance talent requirements and to provide solutions for increasing team efficiency and effectiveness. Major, Lindsey & Africa is a part of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions. To learn more about Major, Lindsey & Africa, visit http://www.mlaglobal.com and follow MLA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

