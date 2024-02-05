Major, Lindsey & Africa Introduces MLAccelerate, a Unique Professional Development Program Designed for Diverse Recruiters

"We believe MLAccelerate will better enable our recruiters to lean into their strengths, find power in their own diversity and increase connections with their colleagues and clients," said Carlos Pauling, Executive Director, Partner Practice Group. Post this

"Being able to support our recruiters and bolster their practical skills to operate at the top of their profession and support the needs of a diverse community of legal professionals is a top priority for Major, Lindsey & Africa," said Carlos Pauling, Executive Director, Partner Practice Group. "We believe MLAccelerate will better enable our recruiters to lean into their strengths, find power in their own diversity and increase connections with their colleagues and clients."

The first class of participants are members of the firm's African American Recruiter Employee Resource Group (ERG). Future iterations of the program will be expanded to include members of the firm's other ERGs.

