Major, Lindsey & Africa Introduces the Performance Accelerator Coaching Program

"Marnie is an extremely accomplished and well-respected professional in both the legal industry and business world," said Greg Richter, Vice President, Retained Search and Advisory Services, "Her personal mission of helping business leaders and attorneys increase their impact and achieve career success compliments the work and goals of our In-House Counsel Recruiting team."

The program is designed to help new legal leaders achieve concrete results in the first six months of their tenure in the role. Through a series of one-on-one coaching sessions, MLA's coaches work closely with the leader to help them understand the business, the corporate culture and to assess their team. The program is customized to meet the specific needs of each participant with the goal of creating a strong foundation for their success.

For more information or to schedule an introductory call, interested parties can contact Barrett Avigdor, Executive Director, at [email protected].

Major, Lindsey & Africa is the world's leading legal search firm. The firm, founded in 1982, offers a range of specialized recruiting to meet the ever-changing legal and governance needs of law firms and corporations and to support the career aspirations of talented lawyers, compliance professionals and C-suite executives working to advance their career in the boardroom. With more than 25 offices and 200-plus search consultants around the world, Major, Lindsey & Africa uses its market knowledge and experience to partner with organizations to fulfill their legal and governance talent needs and provide solutions to increase team efficiency and effectiveness.

Jennifer Silver, Major, Lindsey & Africa, +1.617.603.1311, [email protected]

