Major, Lindsey & Africa Names Nathan Peart as Executive Director Associate Recruiting

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Major, Lindsey & Africa (MLA), the world's leading legal search and advisory firm, today announced that Nathan Peart, based in London, has been named as executive director of associate recruiting.
With over a decade of recruiting experience in MLA's Hong Kong, New York and London offices, Nathan brings a strong global vision and commitment to growth and opportunity in the role. Whilst managing recruiters in seven offices, he will oversee strategy, business development initiatives, client relations and recruiter development.
Nathan is a dedicated and trusted consultant in the associate space. He speaks frequently at industry events and law schools and is quoted regularly in the UK legal press. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Russian and Contemporary Chinese Studies and a graduate diploma in Law from BPP Law School.
"This is an exciting opportunity as MLA's Associate practice group looks forward and continues to build upon its past success," Peart said. "As law firms and market dynamics are ever changing, MLA's global presence and focus on client delivery will enable us to realize new opportunity for our clients, especially as law firms make impactful staffing and hiring decisions at the associate level. The associate team is well-positioned as premium advisors in the firm's respective markets to provide talent solutions and consulting advice to the best law firms in the market."
