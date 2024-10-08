Major, Lindsey & Africa Names Nathan Peart as Executive Director Associate Recruiting

Nathan Peart, based in London, has been named as executive director of associate recruiting by Major, Lindsey & Africa.

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Major, Lindsey & Africa (MLA), the world's leading legal search and advisory firm, today announced that Nathan Peart, based in London, has been named as executive director of associate recruiting.

With over a decade of recruiting experience in MLA's Hong Kong, New York and London offices, Nathan brings a strong global vision and commitment to growth and opportunity in the role. Whilst managing recruiters in seven offices, he will oversee strategy, business development initiatives, client relations and recruiter development.