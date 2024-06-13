Major New NACDS Ad Campaign: "Time Is Now" for PBM Reform

"Congress needs to stand strong and get this done. We are here to remind them of that." Post this

The campaign includes cable TV advertising – including national, Washington, D.C., and regional – as well as digital advertising.

WATCH THE AD

"This new ad – 'Time Is Now' – lays it out there," said NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson. "It's time for Congress to reduce patients' drug costs, to stop PBMs from forcing pharmacies to fill prescriptions at a loss, and to ensure Americans can access the pharmacies and medications that are right for them – rather than those that are right for PBMs' profits."

Anderson continued, "Congress has achieved bipartisan and broad consensus on significant and sound steps to reform harmful PBM tactics in Medicare, Medicaid, and the commercial markets. If the 118th Congress closes its doors without enacting these reforms, they're closing the doors on Americans and on pharmacies. PBM reform is something tangible and effective that Congress can accomplish now and they already have done most of the hard work to bring it about. Congress needs to stand strong and get this done. We are here to remind them of that."

The ad captures the energy and urgency of an NACDS Capitol Hill press conference held in March 2024 at which Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-ID) called for Congress to act on PBM reform. Pharmacists and pharmacy team members participated in the press conference and also met with their members of Congress as part of NACDS RxIMPACT Day on Capitol Hill, a grassroots event with more than 300 participants.

NACDS is hailing bipartisan work by the Senate Finance Committee; the House Energy and Commerce Committee; the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee; the House Ways and Means Committee; the House Oversight and Accountability Committee; the Senate and House leadership; and other leaders who have helped to forge agreement on an array of PBM reforms in Medicare, Medicaid and the commercial markets.

NACDS emphasizes that all branches of government at the federal and state levels must act to bring about comprehensive PBM reform, and that Congressional action in the 118th Congress is essential.

Prior NACDS ads urging Congressional action on this issue defined "pharmaceutical benefit manipulation"; urged the importance of including reforms for Americans in Medicare and Medicaid; and provided straight talk about the need to get PBM reform done.

Media Contact

Kathleen Bashur, NACDS, 703-837-4367, [email protected], https://www.nacds.org/

SOURCE NACDS