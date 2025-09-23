Major Tom Founder Marks 25 Years of Leadership in Business and with North Shore Rescue

"Whether we're helping a client navigate the market or assisting the team on a rescue, the work is about focus, dedication, and being part of something larger than yourself. I'm incredibly proud to have been able to dedicate myself to both for so long." Post this

Over his tenure, Blown has participated in close to 1,000 rescue missions. His expertise has made him one of the most experienced heli-rescue members in Canada; he established and ran NSR's hoist training program for years and currently serves on a provincial committee as a subject matter expert advising the government on helicopter rescue. As one of only five Air Ops Coordinators, he helps provide 24/7 coverage for advanced hoist rescues across the province and beyond.

This unique dual commitment was featured in the Knowledge Network documentary series Search and Rescue: North Shore, which offered a public glimpse into the high-stakes world of volunteer rescue work and highlighted Blown's role as a key member of the team.

"The principles of leading a team through a complex challenge are universal," said Blown. "In both my roles, the goal is to bring clarity to a chaotic situation. Whether we're helping a client navigate the market or assisting the team on a rescue, the work is about focus, dedication, and being part of something larger than yourself. I'm incredibly proud to have been able to dedicate myself to both for so long."

Blown's 25-year milestone with Major Tom serves as a powerful reminder of his unwavering commitment to both professional excellence and community service, a balance that has become a cornerstone of his legacy.

About Major Tom

Major Tom is a full-service digital marketing agency founded by John Blown in 2000. Headquartered in Vancouver and servicing all of North America, Major Tom provides a wide range of services, including digital strategy, SEO, performance marketing, brand strategy, and web design and development. The agency has been recognized for its innovative work in the marketing industry and its commitment to client success.

About North Shore Rescue

North Shore Rescue is a volunteer-based search and rescue team based in Vancouver, BC. Serving the North Shore mountains, the team responds to emergency situations involving hikers, climbers, and others in distress, providing critical services in some of the most challenging conditions.

