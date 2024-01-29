Major Tom Sets Construction Industry Standard with Award-Winning IPEX Website

Major Tom earns the Web Excellence Award for their innovative redesign of the IPEX website, setting a new standard in digital excellence for the construction industry.

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Major Tom, a leader in digital marketing and web design, has won best website in the construction industry at the Web Excellence Awards. This achievement highlights Major Tom's commitment to innovative digital solutions and its ability to transform traditional industries through cutting-edge web design and development.

The IPEX web project was a collaborative effort to revamp the brand's digital presence, focusing on creating a central touchpoint for an integrated customer journey. The challenge was to evolve from a traditional design to a more engaging user experience, while addressing the need for regionalized content and enhancing integration with other customer journey touchpoints.

Darren Maher, Group Director of Web Services at Major Tom, commented on the project's success: "IPEX came to us with an ambition to be the digital innovation leader in their industry. That winning mentality enabled us to create a website that acts as the only touchpoint for an integrated customer journey across all their market segments."

Major Tom's solution involved a comprehensive overhaul of the product search experience, reorganizing the website's navigation around market segments, and introducing a product finder tool. This not only simplified product discovery but also provided users with clearer insights into the application of products across various industries.

Demi Adeleye, Manager of Deliver (Web) at Major Tom, elaborated on the process: "To ensure success on the IPEX project, we undertook a thorough discovery process to identify areas ripe for enhancement in the existing website. Employing our design principles, we crafted a website that not only meets IPEX's business objectives but also elevates the user experience, blending visual appeal with adaptability for future administrative updates."

The redesign led to:

A 611% increase in contact form submissions

A 152% rise in email subscriptions

A 39% boost in average time spent on the page.

Indicating a significant enhancement in user engagement and interaction.

The Web Excellence Awards, now in their 11th season, are a global celebration of digital prowess, with over 900 entries from 21 countries. This award is not merely an honor; it's a recognition of Major Tom's capability to transcend boundaries and deliver exceptional digital experiences.

About Major Tom

Major Tom is a multi-award-winning marketing agency that's been purpose-built to help organizations thrive in an increasingly complex landscape. With offices in New York, Toronto, and Vancouver, Major Tom has a team of over 60 specialists covering the full spectrum of strategy, marketing, development, and creative.

About IPEX

IPEX companies design and manufacture the most extensive, most recognized, and diverse range of integrated piping products – Professionals need to manage the full spectrum of today's municipal, industrial, commercial and residential challenges.

Media Contact

Victoria Samways, Major Tom, 1 6049001155, [email protected], https://hubs.ly/Q02hjyy-0

SOURCE Major Tom