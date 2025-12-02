Major UCLA Athletics Sponsorship Announcement

"This collaboration goes beyond visibility—it's about community, tradition, and shared values," Post this

Attorney Shawn Rokni and his law firm, Insider Accident Lawyers, are proud to announce a five-year sponsorship agreement with UCLA Athletics, establishing Insider Accident Lawyers as the Official Personal Injury Law Firm Sponsor of UCLA Athletics.

This category-exclusive sponsorship represents both a professional milestone and a deeply personal commitment from Rokni, a proud UCLA graduate, to support the university's celebrated athletics programs and the broader Bruin community.

The sponsorship encompasses significant brand and fan engagement initiatives, including:

Prominent signage at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium during UCLA Football home games

Interactive fan activations at the UCLA Athletics Fan Fest Zone during tailgates

In-venue signage at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial, home to UCLA Men's and Women's Basketball

"As a first-generation immigrant, I worked hard and studied hard as a student and got myself into UCLA. As someone who walked these UCLA halls and cheered in these stands, I dreamed of becoming a lawyer. This opportunity to give back through an official sponsorship with UCLA Athletics is incredibly meaningful," said Rokni. "UCLA shaped my career, and I'm honored to now support the next generation of Bruins—on and off the field."

The firm aims to be a trusted resource for the UCLA Athletics community and Los Angeles residents alike, offering legal support for accident victims, with the same commitment, integrity, and excellence that define the Bruin spirit.

"This collaboration goes beyond visibility—it's about community, tradition, and shared values," Rokni added. "I'm excited to support our student-athletes and fans while strengthening ties with the university that played such a vital role in my personal and professional journey."

The sponsorship also reflects Rokni's ongoing mission to invest in local communities and institutions that shape future leaders. Working with JMI Sports – UCLA Athletics' exclusive multimedia rights holder, operating locally as UCLA and Rose Bowl Properties — Insider Accident Lawyers was able to develop an integrated sponsorship rooted in shared commitments to excellence, community, and long-term engagement.

About Insider Accident Lawyers

Insider Accident Lawyers, led by attorney Shawn Rokni, is a Los Angeles-based personal injury law firm focused on helping injured individuals recover after life-altering accidents. Known for its aggressive representation, compassionate client care, and consistent results, the firm serves clients all over California with unwavering dedication.

