Majority of Americans Desire Direct-To-Consumer Shipping Access to Beer

"Once again, majorities of regular craft beer drinkers and adult Americans alike have expressed their belief that current beer shipping laws need to be expanded. The takeaways remain clear: there is significant opportunity for a larger, well-regulated direct-to-consumer shipping channel that complements three-tier distribution, helps craft brewers and their business partners, and benefits consumers alike," said Alex Koral, regulatory general counsel, Sovos ShipCompliant. "Breweries and beer drinkers are simply seeking the same access and opportunities as the wine industry, which has been successfully and responsibly shipping DtC for decades."

Key highlights from the report include:

Consumers want DtC shipping legalization across the U.S.

More than four in five regular craft beer drinkers (83%) and nearly two-thirds of Americans aged 21+ (64%) believe current laws in the U.S. should be updated to legalize direct-to-consumer beer shipping in more states than the 12 U.S. states it is currently legal in.

Purchase intent at retail is strong for DtC shipped brands.

The vast majority (95%) of regular craft beer drinkers who would be likely to purchase craft beer via DtC say if they enjoyed a craft beer they purchased via DtC, they would be likely to look for that same brand at retail stores, bars or restaurants, mitigating the argument that DtC shipping will have an adverse effect on retail sales.

DtC shipping restrictions are inhibiting brewery growth and ability reach new audiences.

76% of regular craft beer drinkers say they would increase purchasing if DtC shipping were legally available and 86% say the ability to purchase beer through DtC shipping would increase their likelihood of trying out-of-state beers. Additionally, 80% of regular craft beer drinkers report having tried a beer while traveling that they would like to purchase but are unable to find it once they return home.

"Direct-to-consumer shipping is one opportunity to bridge that gap between consumer preferences and the realities of the distributed market. The fact is, with nearly 10,000 craft brewers in the United States, and more consolidation of the wholesale and retail tiers, craft brewers should have the same opportunities as other producers to explore other market access opportunities," said Bart Watson, president & CEO, Brewers Association. "For many small and independent brewers, DtC shipping would be an opportunity—a new way to create and maintain relationships with customers, in much the same way that DtC wine shipping created opportunity for small wineries decades ago."

