Majority of Service Organizations Plan to Adopt New Field Service Management System, or Improve Current System, According to Zuper and WBR Insights Report

To assist companies with field service teams in making decisions to get ahead of the digitization curve, Zuper and WBR Insights have partnered to produce an industry report that offers key insights regarding how companies are leveraging field service management solutions across industries.

"Creating seamless and innovative customer experiences is one of our core values, but this report highlights the fact that many organizations are not getting optimum benefit from their digital transformation efforts," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "As we continue to see organizations with field service teams leveraging technology, this report is designed to offer business leaders actionable insights to help them drive sustainable growth."

The joint report leverages survey data from 100 respondents who are senior leaders in field service management and related business operations within their organization. Typical respondents work in operations, logistics, depot repair, IT, safety roles, and more. This report highlights common challenges, growth opportunities and industry needs across field service companies ranging from mid-size businesses to large enterprises.

"Collaborating with Zuper, we've discovered valuable insights into the changing field service management landscape. These findings can empower companies seeking to leverage technology solutions as part of their digital transformation efforts," said Chris Rand, Head of Research of WBR Insights. "This study underscores the critical role of technology in driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, helping organizations stay competitive in today's dynamic marketplace."

Key findings from the survey include:

Anticipated Changes in FSM Adoption

82% of companies currently use an FSM solution. Most respondents are only somewhat satisfied, not very satisfied, or not satisfied at all with their current FSM.

A majority of respondents (73%) plan to adopt a new FSM, make changes to their current FSM, or make changes to similar software within the next twelve months.

While adoption of FSM technology is common, satisfaction is low due to several factors: user-friendliness, lack of specific functionality, or integration challenges with existing systems.

Respondents cited technical glitches, insufficient customer support, and overly complex software as key reasons for stalled adoption.

Key Priorities for FSM

Respondents prioritize FSM capabilities that optimize operations such as work order management, compliance and safety, spare parts/inventory management, technician productivity, and integration with financial systems and business processes.

Comfort with Transition Timeframes

Respondents are comfortable with relatively short timeframes (one-to-three months or three-to-six months) for transitioning to a new FSM platform underlining the need for modern, easy to configure systems.

To access the full report for additional findings and insights, please click here.

