MAK Technologies Launches MAK ONE Synthetic Environment Platform 2025 Edition

MAK ONE 2025 introduces higher-fidelity virtual environments, enhanced platform interoperability, and smarter decision-making for complex training scenarios.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAK Technologies (MAK), a company of ST Engineering North America, today announced the launch of MAK ONE 2025, the latest iteration of its flagship suite of simulation software. It introduces major enhancements across three key areas: a better virtual world with higher-fidelity environments; a better platform that's easier to connect with other systems & data analytics in real time; and a better experience, featuring realistic movement and a multi-hit damage system that enable teams to handle complex scenarios and make smarter decisions.
"You're going to hear this a lot: MAK ONE 2025 is just better," said Jim Kogler, Vice President of Products at MAK Technologies. "This release improves the fidelity of the virtual world, strengthens the core platform infrastructure, and provides our users with smarter, more capable tools right out of the box – all while grounded in open standards, open systems, and open APIs. Really proud to deliver this open and flexible simulation platform to our customers around the globe."
MAK ONE 2025 introduces:
- Improved procedural generation including roads and bridges; support for offline use and stylized tactical maps; and enhanced Common Database-based (CDB) sensor integration.
- New runtime structured query language (SQL) access for live in-exercise data analysis; enhanced application programming interfaces (API) for easier system integration and customization; improved logistics capabilities for more efficient scenario management; and new role-player software development kit (SDK) to make it easier to integrate with, build upon, and extend.
- Easier scenario creation at the Brigade and Battalion levels with more out-of-the-box content; enhanced ground movement for simulations that more closely resemble real-life operations; a multi-hit damage system to reflect cumulative impacts in training scenarios; GPS jamming to mimic today's operational environments; multi-vehicle towing for operator training; and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) image generation for more accurate and immersive battlefield visuals.
MAK ONE 2025 continues to power an open system, open standard, and open API synthetic environment platform, enabling users to link, simulate, and visualize their world in any scenario. It includes the latest versions of:
- VR-Forces 5.2 – Computer generated forces simulator
- VR-Engage 2.2 – Multi-role virtual simulator
- VR-Vantage 3.2 – 3D simulation visualization application
- RFView ® for MAK ONE 1.1 – SAR simulation
- VR-Link 5.10 – Simulation interoperability toolkit
- MAK RTI 5.0 – HLA run time infrastructure
- VR-TheWorld Server 4.12 – Streaming terrain
As part of its lead-up to today's launch, MAK Technologies offered an early preview during a teaser webinar last month. Watch the webinar here. MAK ONE will also be on display at AUSA 2025, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center through October 15, 2025, at Booth 2325 in Hall B.
