MAK Technologies Launches MAK ONE Synthetic Environment Platform 2025 Edition

"MAK ONE 2025 improves fidelity, strengthens core infrastructure, and delivers smarter tools – all while grounded in open standards, open systems, and open APIs," said Jim Kogler, Vice President of Products at MAK Technologies.

MAK ONE 2025 introduces:

Improved procedural generation including roads and bridges; support for offline use and stylized tactical maps; and enhanced Common Database-based (CDB) sensor integration.

New runtime structured query language (SQL) access for live in-exercise data analysis; enhanced application programming interfaces (API) for easier system integration and customization; improved logistics capabilities for more efficient scenario management; and new role-player software development kit (SDK) to make it easier to integrate with, build upon, and extend.

Easier scenario creation at the Brigade and Battalion levels with more out-of-the-box content; enhanced ground movement for simulations that more closely resemble real-life operations; a multi-hit damage system to reflect cumulative impacts in training scenarios; GPS jamming to mimic today's operational environments; multi-vehicle towing for operator training; and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) image generation for more accurate and immersive battlefield visuals.

MAK ONE 2025 continues to power an open system, open standard, and open API synthetic environment platform, enabling users to link, simulate, and visualize their world in any scenario. It includes the latest versions of:

VR-Forces 5.2 – Computer generated forces simulator

VR-Engage 2.2 – Multi-role virtual simulator

VR-Vantage 3.2 – 3D simulation visualization application

RFView ® for MAK ONE 1.1 – SAR simulation

VR-Link 5.10 – Simulation interoperability toolkit

MAK RTI 5.0 – HLA run time infrastructure

VR-TheWorld Server 4.12 – Streaming terrain

As part of its lead-up to today's launch, MAK Technologies offered an early preview during a teaser webinar last month. Watch the webinar here. MAK ONE will also be on display at AUSA 2025, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center through October 15, 2025, at Booth 2325 in Hall B.

