MAK Technologies Presents MAK ONE Synthetic Environment and AI-Driven, Multi-Domain Training Solutions at I/ITSEC 2025

MAK ONE 2025 with Demonstrations for Multi-Domain Training and Simulation

MAK will showcase its latest MAK ONE 2025 release, featuring the Common Synthetic Environment platform and its capabilities, along with integrated product demonstrations that highlight its support for multi-domain training and simulation across diverse operational environments. This includes VR-Forces, VR-Vantage, VR-Engage, VR-Link, MAK RTI, and new SAR simulation product, RFView® for MAK ONE, alongside integrated ground, naval and air demonstrations. The demonstrations will feature high-fidelity MAK ONE plugins for electronic warfare training, including CogSim Technologies' Tactical Data Link for VR-Force.

AI-Enhanced End-User Training Applications Powered by MAK ONE

MAK ONE will also exhibit training applications with AI capabilities, based on MAK ONE, to improve realism, usability and decision-making. These include:

The FPV Drone Simulator, combining real FPV headsets and controllers with virtual quadcopters for immersive unmanned system training.

AI for Constructive Simulation, using natural language-driven scenario generation and intelligent agents for smarter, easier-to-use, constructive simulation.

The AGIL® Counter-UAS Simulation System, developed by ST Engineering and using MAK ONE, which offers AI-assisted training for tactical decision-making and threat neutralization across C-UAS operations.

VR-Forces Wargaming with ST Engineering's Mission Analytics and Review System (MARS), enabling strategic VR-Forces scenario analysis through session recordings and real-time video analytics.

Cervus' Forge platform, showcasing scalable simulation and analytics, accelerating experimentation and decision-making with real-time insights from complex VR-Forces scenarios, powered by the Hive analytics engine.

MAK FIRES, delivering realistic, on-the-go Call for Fire training for forward observers and fire support teams.

Visit MAK at Booths 1221 and 1123 from December 1 to 4 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. MAK will also host a MAK ONE User Group on December 2, from 8:30AM–11:30 AM at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Salon 3/4. Open to all I/ITSEC attendees, this session will showcase presentations from MAK ONE users worldwide, highlighting how they are leveraging the platform for real-world projects.

To learn more about the MAK ONE suite of simulation software or schedule a demonstration, visit www.mak.com/MAK-ONE-at-IITSEC.

MAK Technologies, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a leading provider of military simulation technology and training systems. For more than 30 years, MAK has been a trusted supplier of the MAK ONE suite of Commercial-Off-the-Shelf (COTS) simulation software to governments, system integrators, and customers around the world. Using the strength and flexibility of the MAK ONE simulation platform, MAK excels as a partner and prime in developing tailored solutions to unique training challenges. MAK's end-user training systems built on MAK ONE are portable, easy to use and maintain, visually appealing, and able to meet individual and collective training requirements. Please visit http://www.mak.com for more information.

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Arlington, VA, it has major operations across 50 cities in 21 states and employs about 6,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

Media Contact

Morgan McElroy, MAK Technologies, 1 857-209-3463, [email protected], www.mak.com

Rula Malky, ST Engineering North America, 1 571-771-0163, [email protected], https://www.stengg.com/en/us/

SOURCE MAK Technologies