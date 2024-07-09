MAK Technologies Selected to Provide MAK FIRES for Georgia Army National Guard Forward Observer Training

The Georgia Army National Guard has selected MAK FIRES for the Forward Observer training of the soldiers in the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.
ORLANDO, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAK Technologies (MAK), a company of ST Engineering North America, today announced that the Georgia Army National Guard has selected MAK FIRES for the Forward Observer training of the soldiers in the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.
MAK FIRES is a lightweight and rapidly deployable observed fire training system that delivers Call for Fire Training (CFF) at the Point of Need (PoN). The purchase of MAK FIRES includes student and instructor stations designed for 1:1 practice scenarios, enabling students to initiate fire commands while instructor assumes the role of a Fire Direction Center (FDC). Students can also practice independently through MAK FIRES' voice activated simulated FDC, utilizing speech recognition technology for self-guided practice without the need for an instructor.
"Our partnership with the Georgia National Guard is special to us, and we're thrilled that the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade has MAK FIRES in hand for training," says Alicia Combs, Vice President of Simulation Solutions at MAK Technologies. "Its game-like and intuitive interface makes it easy for soldiers to complete training tasks on their own or in pairs. And best of all, it's easy to deploy, which increases Georgia National Guard's training effectiveness for live training exercises and deployment."
"I've seen what the Georgia soldiers have accomplished with our systems over the last two years, and I am excited for them to have their own MAK FIRES system in house," said Dan Albert, Master Trainer at MAK Technologies. "I'm looking forward to training side-by-side with them as they join us as the newest member of the MAK FIRES family!"
