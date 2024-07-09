MAK Technologies Selected to Provide MAK FIRES for Georgia Army National Guard Forward Observer Training

"Our partnership with the Georgia National Guard is special to us, and we're thrilled that the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade has MAK FIRES in hand for training," says Alicia Combs, Vice President of Simulation Solutions at MAK Technologies. Post this

"Our partnership with the Georgia National Guard is special to us, and we're thrilled that the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade has MAK FIRES in hand for training," says Alicia Combs, Vice President of Simulation Solutions at MAK Technologies. "Its game-like and intuitive interface makes it easy for soldiers to complete training tasks on their own or in pairs. And best of all, it's easy to deploy, which increases Georgia National Guard's training effectiveness for live training exercises and deployment."

"I've seen what the Georgia soldiers have accomplished with our systems over the last two years, and I am excited for them to have their own MAK FIRES system in house," said Dan Albert, Master Trainer at MAK Technologies. "I'm looking forward to training side-by-side with them as they join us as the newest member of the MAK FIRES family!"

Media Contact

Morgan McElroy, MAK Technologies, 1 617-876-8085 131, [email protected], www.mak.com

Rula Malky, ST Engineering North America, 1 571-771-0176, [email protected], https://www.stengg.com/en/us/

SOURCE MAK Technologies