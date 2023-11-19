MAK Technologies Selected to Provide MAK FIRES for Michigan National Guard Forward Observer Training

"MAK FIRES' game-like and intuitive interface makes it easy for soldiers to complete training tasks on their own or in pairs, and the classroom design increases training effectiveness by allowing all students to learn along with the one receiving attention from the instructor." Post this

"MAK FIRES is a great fit for the Michigan National Guard," says Alicia Combs, Vice President of Training Solutions at MAK Technologies. "Its game-like and intuitive interface makes it easy for soldiers to complete training tasks on their own or in pairs, and the classroom design increases training effectiveness by allowing all students to learn along with the one receiving attention from the instructor. Best of all, MAK FIRES is easy to deploy and set up, allowing every soldier to train on fundamental tasks in a virtual environment, increasing training effectiveness for live training exercises and deployment."

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

MAK Technologies, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a leading provider of military simulation technology and training systems. For more than 30 years, MAK has been a trusted supplier of the MAK ONE suite of Commercial-Off-the-Shelf (COTS) simulation software to governments, system integrators, and customers around the world. Using the strength and flexibility of the MAK ONE simulation platform, MAK excels as a partner and prime in developing tailored solutions to unique training challenges. MAK's end-user training systems built on MAK ONE are portable, easy to use and maintain, visually appealing, and able to meet individual and collective training requirements. Please visit http://www.mak.com for more information.

