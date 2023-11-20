MAK Technologies Showcases MAK ONE Suite of Simulation Software and Training Solutions at I/ITSEC 2023

MAK Technologies will showcase its MAK ONE suite of simulation software at the upcoming Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2023 in Orlando, Florida in booth #1420.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAK Technologies (MAK), a company of ST Engineering North America, will showcase its MAK ONE suite of simulation software at the upcoming Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2023 in Orlando, Florida. MAK will demonstrate its MAK ONE whole-world synthetic environment for modeling, simulation, and training across all domains, including multi-domain operations. It will also present training solutions developed using MAK ONE, as well as its latest innovation, Intelligent Avatars – life-sized virtual human avatars that can interact with people using natural language.

The MAK ONE suite of simulation software comprises simulation applications such as VR-Forces, VR-Vantage, VR-Engage, as well as infrastructure and LVC interoperability tools VR-Link, MAK RTI, MAK Data Logger, and VR-Exchange. These core products provide the simulation framework for developers to build training and experimentation systems.

MAK will demonstrate how MAK ONE can support a wide range of fidelities from single high-fidelity vehicle/subsystem models to large-scale simulations with enormous numbers of entities. Alongside the core product capabilities, visitors will see several demonstrations that show the scale and breadth of MAK ONE, from managing airspace to addressing a regional threat, to simulating a battalion conducting a ground assault.

MAK Training Solutions are tailored, ready-to-use training systems built on MAK ONE to fulfil customer-defined training and experimentation requirements. MAK will also display MAK FIRES at I/ITSEC, showcasing a realistic and portable MAK ONE-based training system that delivers effective Call for Fire training.

Several partner companies will also join the MAK booth to showcase how MAK ONE complements the ecosystem of Modeling & Simulation tools. ST Engineering Training & Simulation will demonstrate its Mission Analytics and Review System, an analytics platform which provides after-action review with session recordings for briefings/debriefing and real-time video analytics for training operations; Cervus will showcase its HIVE Analytics Engine's metrics and dashboards that cover tactical, operational, and strategic KPIs designed for VR-Forces users; and CogSim Technologies' Tactical Data Link (TDL) plugin will be integrated into a multi-domain VR-Forces air battle scenario to provide the common operating picture from the simulated Link-16 TDL.

The MAK ONE suite of simulation software will be showcased at I/ITSEC 2023 from November 27 – December 1, 2023, at booth #1420.

Media Contact

Morgan McElroy, MAK Technologies, 1 617-876-8085 131, [email protected], www.mak.com

Rula Malky, ST Engineering North America, 1 571-771-0176, [email protected], https://www.stengg.com/en/us/

SOURCE MAK Technologies