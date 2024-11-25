MAK Technologies Unveils NICO, an AI-Powered Avatar, alongside the Trusted MAK ONE Suite of Simulation Products at I/ITSEC 2024

"We're proud to be a decades-long leader in the simulation and training community, and we're excited to highlight both our legacy and our innovations at I/ITSEC this year," said Bill Cole, CEO at MAK Technologies. Post this

MAK ONE is a robust suite of simulation software, which provides the simulation framework for training and experimentation systems across the globe. For more than 30 years, MAK ONE products have offered stability and performance across training environments in every domain, including multi-domain environments. In addition to demonstrating MAK ONE's core product capabilities, visitors will experience VR-Forces scenarios that show the scale and breadth of MAK ONE, from managing the airspace in a complex air warfare scenario, to close-combat multi-crew ground vehicle and infantry operations in dense forests, to wargaming scenarios and command staff training exercises.

Other highlights include MAK FIRES, the Call for Fire trainer for Forward Observers, as well as MAK's Driver Trainer experience complete with motion platform.

"We're proud to be a decades-long leader in the simulation and training community, and we're excited to highlight both our legacy and our innovations at I/ITSEC this year," said Bill Cole, CEO at MAK Technologies.

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

MAK Technologies, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a leading provider of military simulation technology and training systems. For more than 30 years, MAK has been a trusted supplier of the MAK ONE suite of Commercial-Off-the-Shelf (COTS) simulation software to governments, system integrators, and customers around the world. Using the strength and flexibility of the MAK ONE simulation platform, MAK excels as a partner and prime in developing tailored solutions to unique training challenges. MAK's end-user training systems built on MAK ONE are portable, easy to use and maintain, visually appealing, and able to meet individual and collective training requirements. Please visit http://www.mak.com for more information.

