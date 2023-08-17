Make a tee time with MS4MS and Johns Hopkins to fight multiple sclerosis!

MS4MS (Mission Stadiums for Multiple Sclerosis) is hosting a fundraising event for Johns Hopkins Hospital on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at Compass Pointe Golf Course in Pasadena, MD. The golf outing will include a day full of golf, food, drinks, and fun! Funds raised from the event will support the Johns Hopkins MS Research Center and individuals impacted by MS. Dr. Ellen Mowry, Professor of Neurology and Epidemiology and Co-Director of Multiple Sclerosis Precision Medicine will be in attendance, providing an update on their latest research on finding a cure for MS.

BALTIMORE, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We will be #SpreadingORANGE to show support for those impacted by MS. Local MS Warrior and former Navy choir member, Kristin Pagent, will sing the national anthem. The event is sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb.

To register or become a sponsor: https://my.onecause.com/event/organizations/sf-0013c000021ii5lAAA/events/vevt:d9b36eff-9743-44ae-9c16-501692aa2775/home/story