Make-A-Wish® International and Monte-Carlo Television Festival partner on inaugural "Night of 100 Stars" Fundraising Dinner & Afterparty

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival added, "As our festival celebrates the talent of international television production, we also shine a light on the positive impact our industry can have on the lives of others. With this event, we are delighted to support Make-A-Wish International and to help grant wishes to children around the world who are living with critical illnesses."

One of the evening's hosts, Ms. Silvstedt, stated, "I am deeply honored to be co-hosting the inaugural Night of 100 Stars in my home city of Monte-Carlo. This event is more than just a glamorous night. It is an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of children around the world." Adds Mr. Dereymez, "our goal on June 16th is to raise enough money to grant 100 life-changing wishes for the incredibly brave children that Make-A-Wish supports. Victoria and I plan to make the event entertaining, inspiring and impactful."

To purchase tickets for Night of 100 Stars visit worldwish.org/100stars or contact [email protected].

About Make-A-Wish® International

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, having granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide. Every 25 seconds, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness and becomes eligible for a wish. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 27,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Wish experiences restore the childhood stolen by a critical illness diagnosis and can help improve emotional and physical health. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit https://worldwish.org

About Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and now under the Honorary Presidency of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has, for more than sixty years, presented the very best of television from around the world. The Festival has also been at the forefront in showcasing the highly talented professionals associated with many of the most successful programs in the history of the medium. Celebrities, producers, directors, writers and heads of studios, networks and digital platforms gather in June every year to attend series launches, premiere screenings, conferences, press activities, public events, VIP meetings and signing sessions. Culminating with a unique competition, which celebrates and honors fiction, news and current a airs programming with the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival is recognized as one of the finest Festivals in the world, enhanced even further by its location in the magical Principality of Monaco. www.tvfestival.com

