Make-A-Wish® International and Monte-Carlo Television Festival partner on inaugural "Night of 100 Stars" Fundraising Dinner & Afterparty

This star-studded ensemble taking place at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort on Sunday, June 16th will bring together the worlds of entertainment, philanthropy, and community for a night dedicated to raising funds for Make-A-Wish International.
MONTE-CARLO, Monaco, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Set against the stunning backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea and scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 16, 2024 from 8pm to midnight, Make-A-Wish International, in partnership with the prestigious Monte-Carlo Television Festival, will host the inaugural Night of 100 Stars fundraising dinner and afterparty. More than one hundred esteemed guests, international celebrities and notable Monégasques, will come together in support of Make-A-Wish's noble mission: to grant the wishes of critically ill children from around the world. The glamorous event, co-hosted by model and TV personality Victoria Silvstedt and Dancing with the Stars France winner Maxime Dereymez, will feature a special performance by The Voice France contestant Nade.
Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International is leading this extraordinary event with a passion for making a positive impact. After a successful career in business, he decided to dedicate his time and expertise to philanthropy, using his global network to support those in need. "I believe that with great success comes great responsibility," says Mr. Manzo. "Through Make-A-Wish International, I wanted to make a difference in the world, and my business and personal connections have allowed me to create meaningful change. I am deeply grateful that the Monte-Carlo Television Festival selected Make-A-Wish International as it's charity partner and also appreciate We Create Events for donating their services, without which this event would not have been possible."
Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival added, "As our festival celebrates the talent of international television production, we also shine a light on the positive impact our industry can have on the lives of others. With this event, we are delighted to support Make-A-Wish International and to help grant wishes to children around the world who are living with critical illnesses."
One of the evening's hosts, Ms. Silvstedt, stated, "I am deeply honored to be co-hosting the inaugural Night of 100 Stars in my home city of Monte-Carlo. This event is more than just a glamorous night. It is an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of children around the world." Adds Mr. Dereymez, "our goal on June 16th is to raise enough money to grant 100 life-changing wishes for the incredibly brave children that Make-A-Wish supports. Victoria and I plan to make the event entertaining, inspiring and impactful."
About Make-A-Wish® International
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, having granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide. Every 25 seconds, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness and becomes eligible for a wish. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 27,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Wish experiences restore the childhood stolen by a critical illness diagnosis and can help improve emotional and physical health. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit https://worldwish.org
About Monte-Carlo Television Festival
Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and now under the Honorary Presidency of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has, for more than sixty years, presented the very best of television from around the world. The Festival has also been at the forefront in showcasing the highly talented professionals associated with many of the most successful programs in the history of the medium. Celebrities, producers, directors, writers and heads of studios, networks and digital platforms gather in June every year to attend series launches, premiere screenings, conferences, press activities, public events, VIP meetings and signing sessions. Culminating with a unique competition, which celebrates and honors fiction, news and current a airs programming with the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival is recognized as one of the finest Festivals in the world, enhanced even further by its location in the magical Principality of Monaco. www.tvfestival.com
