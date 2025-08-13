Make-A-Wish Selects Moore AudienceFirst Media for List Brokerage, Data Processing, and List Management

Moore AudienceFirst Media is pleased to have been selected by Make-A-Wish® to provide list brokerage, merge strategy and list management services. Post this

Moore is the leading constituent experience management company for the purpose-driven industry and serves as Make-A-Wish's agency of record. Moore leads the organization's omnichannel strategy across direct mail, digital, and television. Make-A-Wish also utilizes the full capabilities of Moore's SimioCloud platform to power end-to-end fundraising data solutions, driving hyper-targeted donor acquisition and advanced retention strategies.

Make-A-Wish is dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, the organization's mission is rooted in the belief that a wish experience can be a powerful catalyst for improved physical, emotional, and social well-being in children battling serious health conditions.

"Moore AudienceFirst Media brings the strategic thinking and data-driven precision we need to grow our donor base and deepen engagement," said Adam Faircloth, chief integrated fundraising officer for Make-A-Wish America. "Their track record of exceeding direct response goals made them the right partner to help us reach more supporters and grant more wishes."

"Make-A-Wish's decision to expand their work with Moore reflects the growing impact of data-driven solutions in fueling fundraising success," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "With our advanced data capabilities and omnichannel strategies, we will help them reach more supporters, raise more revenue, and ultimately grant more life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses."

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 615,000 wishes worldwide; more than 390,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

