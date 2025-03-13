Make Sleep Health a Priority on World Sleep Day This Friday, March 14

Over 600 volunteer organizers have already committed to act in 76 countries on World Sleep Day to raise sleep health awareness in their communities and Make Sleep Health a Priority. Post this

Share #WorldSleepDay content and activities online





Write, create, or otherwise connect with your public audience about the benefits of healthy sleep





Use the World Sleep Day toolkit for free resources and references

Sleep is a pillar of health and wellness in the same way as nutrition and physical activity. Good sleep builds resilience in your body and mind while poor sleep – even without a sleep disorder – can negatively impact your health and quality of life. Make sleep health a priority for your health, wellbeing, and quality of life!

Dr. Lourdes DelRosso, co-chair of World Sleep Day, says that "Waking up feeling fully rested is one of the greatest sensations in the world. Imagine how energizing that feels—your mind refreshed, your body recharged, and your resilience stronger than ever. Prioritizing your sleep health is the key to maintaining that energy and thriving every day!"

Co-chair Dr. Fang Han adds that "The scientific evidence is clear that sleep is essential to your health, but that doesn't mean it's easy to make sleep health a priority. Start to think about sleep as an everyday habit—just like your physical activity and diet. How will you prepare for sleep tonight? How do you feel during the day? Simple everyday reflections like this are the first step to prioritizing your sleep health. Start today!"

Connect with Our World Sleep Day Delegates and Partners

Find the World Sleep Day activities happening in your country by going to worldsleepday.org. Activities are independently organized by World Sleep Day Delegates who volunteer their time, energy, and expertise to celebrate healthy sleep in their communities.

For World Sleep Day 2025, World Sleep Society has partnered with Pampers® to develop resources on baby sleep health for parents. Andy Daly, Pampers Global, Marketing Vice President comments: "We know how important sleep is for babies – and the wider family – and are passionate about constantly innovating to make sleep easier for babies and parents. From creating high quality products that deliver overnight dryness and skin comfort, to providing personalized sleep plans and support from 0-24 months with our Smart Sleep Coach app, helping babies and their families get the undisturbed nights' sleep they deserve has been our focus for over 60 years. And now, we are delighted to partner with World Sleep Society this World Sleep Day 2025 to help parents set up positive sleep habits for baby which last a lifetime. Through this exciting partnership, we're offering even greater support by blending expert insights, educational content, and tailored recommendations. Together with the World Sleep Society, we aspire to guide families across the world towards more restful nights with their little ones".

Visit worldsleepday.org to see all the activities, access free sleep health resources, and get involved!

About World Sleep Society

World Sleep Society's mission is to advance sleep health worldwide by encouraging and facilitating sleep health education, research and patient care, particularly in places underserved. World Sleep Society members represent over 80 countries. Learn more about World Sleep Day, the biennial World Sleep congress, and other programs at worldsleepsociety.org.

About Pampers®

Pampers® is a part of the Procter & Gamble Company, offering a complete range of diapers, pants and baby wipes designed to provide leakage protection and comfort for every age and stage of your baby's development. We believe in the power of working together - with parents, experts and valued partners - on our journey to care for every baby, today and tomorrow. Visit www.Pampers®.com to learn more about Pampers® and our diapering world.

