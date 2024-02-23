Make Your Voices Heard as Virtudesk Launches its Podcast Virtual Assistant Service

Virtudesk, one of the leading virtual assistant providers in the country, is excited to announce the launch of its Podcast Virtual Assistant service.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtudesk, one of the leading virtual assistant providers in the country, is excited to announce the launch of its Podcast Virtual Assistant service. This latest venture by the company is part of its efforts to cater to the growing community of aspiring and tenured content creators. Starting today, the service is set to be available to offer unparalleled support with the intricacies of podcast production.

Over the past few years, the digital community has seen an uproar of content creators utilizing podcasts as one of the main platforms for sharing their opinions on current trends. It wasn't too soon that even entrepreneurs recognized the change in consumer behavior and leveraged the use of podcasts to increase their brand visibility and capture the attention of a brand-new market. Virtudesk recognized this shift and aimed to cater to these podcast creators, who often need to juggle multiple behind-the-scenes responsibilities of producing engaging and quality content for their audience.

"Since we started Virtudesk, the goal has always been the same: empower businesses regardless of the industry with our virtual assistant services and help them achieve success," said Pavel Stepanov, CEO of Virtudesk. "With the launch of our Podcast Virtual Assistant Service, we're excited to cater to a new clientele and help them create engaging content and watch them thrive in their industry," he added.

Under the new service, clients will get to experience an exceptional level of support with the Podcast Virtual Assistant taking on the following tasks:

Content Research and Planning

Marketing and Promotion

Scheduling and Coordination

Social Media Management

Show Notes and Blog Posts

Email Management

Consistent Branding

Workflow Optimization

For as low as $9.55 for full-time virtual assistants and $10.60 for part-timers, clients can get their own Podcast Virtual Assistant alongside a dedicated team manager, a free VoIP dialer, and access to Virtudesk's official time-tracking software, Timedly, with a one-time set-up fee of $450 upon initial signing with a 3-month commitment period.

The launch of Virtudesk's Podcast Virtual Assistant service marks a significant milestone in the company's venture into providing virtual assistant solutions to a broader market. As early as today, interested clients may inquire about the service and schedule a discovery call through the company's official website.

For more information regarding Virtudesk and its services, visit the official website and the following social media pages ( Facebook | Twitter ).

