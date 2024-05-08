Makecake.io Launches Web-Based Video Guestbook for Weddings

Makecake.io has introduced a new web-based service that transforms traditional guest books into dynamic, video-based memories for weddings and events.

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makecake.io, a newly launched startup, proudly announces its innovative web-based platform, transforming traditional wedding ideas with a unique guestbook alternative. This service is designed to enhance wedding celebrations and special events by offering a personalized video guestbook experience, where memories are not just made, but vividly captured and preserved.

For an affordable fee of $99, wedding couples can register with Makecake.io and receive a bespoke QR code for their event. This code directs guests to a user-friendly interface where they can leave a 30-second video message, be it warm congratulations or touching well-wishes. The process ensures inclusivity and ease, allowing even guests with minimal digital skills to participate and contribute to a vibrant video guestbook.

Further innovating the wedding scene, Makecake.io integrates functionalities where couples can link their financial accounts from Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, or their online registry directly within the platform. This feature provides guests the convenience of accompanying their video message with a monetary gift seamlessly. Post-celebration, the couple receives a compilation of all video messages in one beautiful guestbook, creating a timeless keepsake that encapsulates the love and camaraderie of their loved ones.

"Our launch aims to redefine the concept of wedding ideas and guestbooks," explained the founder of Makecake.io. "We're not just simplifying the process of collecting memories; we're enriching the way these memories are celebrated and remembered."

While Makecake.io currently focuses on weddings, plans are underway to expand the platform's offerings to a broader spectrum of events, ensuring that each special moment can be captured with this unique and personalized approach.

For further details, please visit http://www.makecake.io.

Media Contact

Paige Shaw, Cake, 215-806-2665, [email protected], makecake.io

SOURCE Cake