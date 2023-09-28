Maker Faire brings "A Renaissance of Wonder" to Coney Island

Celebrating NYC's First Maker Faire in half a decade, in the New Golden Age of Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maker Faire is making a grand comeback to the vibrant streets of New York City after its 5-year hiatus. This time, we're bringing the celebration of invention, creation, and DIY spirit to the heart of America's Playground, Coney Island. The highly anticipated Maker Faire Coney Island is scheduled to take place from Friday, October 6th to 8th, 2023 at 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM. (The first day, October 6th, will be exclusively dedicated to schools and setup, while the 7th and 8th are open to the public.)

Maker Faire is a dynamic and interactive event that serves as a vibrant platform for inventors, creators, and DIY enthusiasts of all ages to come together. It's a hub of innovation where hands-on exhibits, captivating demonstrations, and engaging workshops take center stage. Attendees can immerse themselves in a wide array of fields, including robotics, crafts, engineering, art, music, 3D printing, and future technologies.

What makes Maker Faire truly special is the many exhibits and experiences crafted by the ingenious minds of students, teachers, and independent creators who specialize in building fascinating things.

What to Expect:

Competitions, exhibitions, classes, and panels that shine a spotlight on brilliant minds and creators from New York and around the world.

A concert-sized amphitheater, baseball park, brewery, two immense amusement parks, a lively midway, and the Riegelmann Boardwalk offer ample space and entertainment options.

Maker Faire Coney Island serves as a captivating fusion of art and science.

It's a place where you can acquire new skills or delve deeper into your favorite hobbies.

A unique meeting point for hobbyists, companies, and industrial powerhouses.

An inspirational journey for curious minds.

Witness the local community in action as robotics teams from the region showcase their robots.

Maker Faire Coney Island offers courses for both beginners and experts, covering diverse subjects like (seating is limited):

Soldering

paper robots

DIY Guitar Amps

Go-Karts

3D printing

Special rates for educators and students on Education Day Friday, October 6th .

. Family bundle tickets and individual ticket options are available.

Attention booksellers: We're offering deeply reduced vendor table prices to encourage your participation

Maker Faire Coney Island is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and hands-on learning. Join the fun from October 6th to 8th, 2023, for an unforgettable experience that promises to ignite your imagination and inspire the maker in you.

About Maker Faire Coney Island:

Maker Faire Coney Island is a one-of-a-kind interactive event that celebrates the ingenuity and passion of makers across diverse disciplines. With a rich lineup of exhibits, workshops, and demonstrations, the event promises to inspire, educate, and entertain attendees of all ages. The event is set to take place from October 6-8, 2023, at various iconic venues within Coney Island.

Volunteer options available - earn free tickets & merch : https://coneyisland.makerfaire.com/volunteer/

Schools & NFPs get free 8'x3' tables while space is still available - please sign our call for makers: https://coneyisland.makerfaire.com/call-for-makers/

