Makers Nutrition and Friends of Karen: Bringing Cheer to Those We Hold Near

"On behalf of my team here at Makers Nutrition, I would like to say that we are sincerely happy to help Friends of Karen any way we can," said CEO and President of Makers Nutrition Jason Provenzano. "Everyone knows someone with an illness, many of whom are in our own family. No one should go a holiday without feeling the joy that Friends of Karen works so hard to provide young individuals and their families. We are proud to help those individuals and their parents especially who might not have the financial means to get that skateboard or video game, sweatshirt or sneakers their child really wanted this Christmas."

Friends of Karen is a non-profit organization that provides emotional, financial, and advocacy support for children with a life-threatening illness and their families in order to keep them stable, functioning, and able to cope. For families living in the New York tri-state region, Friends of Karen gives them more time for what's most important: each other. The organization helps hundreds of ill children and their families every month, at no cost to them. Friends of Karen has received top ratings from Charity Navigator, an independent organization that evaluates the financial efficiency and responsibility of thousands of U.S. charities. Friends of Karen also meets the 20 Standards of Charity Accountability of the BBB of Metropolitan New York. Donate here.

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition, is a groundbreaking nutraceutical manufacturing company specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies. Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.

