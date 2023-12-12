Makers Nutrition and Friends of Karen: Bringing Cheer to Those We Hold Near

Familiar with the impactful programs offered by Friends of Karen, Makers Nutrition is proudly contributing to the joy of teenagers supported by the non-profit during the Adopt-a-Family season. As part of this charitable initiative, Makers Nutrition is dedicated to making holiday wishes come true for these young individuals.
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- No stranger to Friends of Karen's wonderful programs, Makers Nutrition is filling the holiday wish lists of teenagers assisted by the non-profit in the organization's holiday Adopt-a-Family season.
Gift cards are generally popular, but among teens especially. These gift cards are powerful—powerful in the sense that they allow teenagers to purchase whatever will make them smile this Christmas. That is why Makers Nutrition has decided to donate $500-worth of gift cards to five teens who are part of the Friends of Karen family. These gift cards will help teens with life-threatening illnesses and their brothers and sisters, making this holiday brighter.
"On behalf of my team here at Makers Nutrition, I would like to say that we are sincerely happy to help Friends of Karen any way we can," said CEO and President of Makers Nutrition Jason Provenzano. "Everyone knows someone with an illness, many of whom are in our own family. No one should go a holiday without feeling the joy that Friends of Karen works so hard to provide young individuals and their families. We are proud to help those individuals and their parents especially who might not have the financial means to get that skateboard or video game, sweatshirt or sneakers their child really wanted this Christmas."
Friends of Karen is a non-profit organization that provides emotional, financial, and advocacy support for children with a life-threatening illness and their families in order to keep them stable, functioning, and able to cope. For families living in the New York tri-state region, Friends of Karen gives them more time for what's most important: each other. The organization helps hundreds of ill children and their families every month, at no cost to them. Friends of Karen has received top ratings from Charity Navigator, an independent organization that evaluates the financial efficiency and responsibility of thousands of U.S. charities. Friends of Karen also meets the 20 Standards of Charity Accountability of the BBB of Metropolitan New York. Donate here.
A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition, is a groundbreaking nutraceutical manufacturing company specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies. Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.
Media Contact
Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 631-456-5397, [email protected], https://www.makersnutrition.com
SOURCE Makers Nutrition
Share this article