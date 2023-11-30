Makers Nutrition Demonstrates Commitment to Mental Health

The effort YES Community Counseling Center put forth in our community is truly invaluable, and we believe in their mission to serve others. We hope this donation will help them to continue their important work. Post this

Makers Nutrition's donation aims to support the center's mission in delivering essential mental health care to those who need it most. As a socially responsible company, Makers Nutrition recognizes the profound impact that access to mental health services can have on individuals and their families.

"We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the YES Community Counseling Center," said Makers Nutrition' Senior Vice President Stephen Finnegan. "The effort they put forth in our community is truly invaluable, and we believe in their mission to serve others. We hope this donation will help them to continue their important work."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff, and those we serve at YES Community Counseling Center, we would like to thank Makers Nutrition for the generous donation and support!" said a spokesperson of YES. "As a community-based and non-profit organization, we deeply value and rely upon our relationships with our partners to strengthen the foundation for children, families, and communities. Our mission is to help increase awareness about personal and community issues, prevent and treat substance misuse, and promote healthy families and a safe community. We assist young people, adults, and families in our effort to enable them to develop to their potential."

About Makers Nutrition

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is an innovative supplement manufacturer serving vitamin brands globally. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.

About YES Community Counseling Center

The YES Community Counseling Center is a non-profit community-based organization dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of individuals and families across Long Island. The center provides accessible, high-quality, and comprehensive mental health services and support to people of all ages.

For those who are in need of assistance or would like more information about YES, please visit http://www.yesccc.org or contact the organization at (516) 799-3203.

Media Contact

Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 6314565397, [email protected], https://www.makersnutrition.com

