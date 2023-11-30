Makers Nutrition Demonstrates Commitment to Mental Health

In a recent show of commitment to community wellness, Makers Nutrition, a leading dietary supplement manufacturing services provider, proudly announces a $500 donation to the YES Community Counseling Center. This contribution underscores Makers Nutrition's dedication to supporting essential mental health services, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to community well-being.
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makers Nutrition, a leading provider of dietary supplement manufacturing services, is proud to announce its recent donation of $500 to the YES Community Counseling Center. This donation exemplifies Makers Nutrition's commitment to community wellness and reinforces its dedication to supporting essential mental health services.
The YES Community Counseling Center, a pillar of strength in our local community, has been serving residents with compassion, expertise, and unwavering commitment for many years. YES provides refuge and assistance to our community members faced with various challenges, including addiction, family issues, domestic violence and abuse, trauma, social issues, illness, and loss. Our organization provides a wide range of counseling and services to youth and families, addiction treatment services, school-based prevention programming, youth financial literacy, community education, coalition building, and professional training. While some of our programs respond to the needs of residents in the surrounding areas of our Massapequa and Levittown locations within southeastern and central Nassau County, our specialty programs including our addiction treatment services, young adult program, and youth financial literacy program, serve individuals across Long Island. Our organization prides itself on quality and accessible care for all individuals, regardless of, regardless of income or socio-economic status.
Makers Nutrition's donation aims to support the center's mission in delivering essential mental health care to those who need it most. As a socially responsible company, Makers Nutrition recognizes the profound impact that access to mental health services can have on individuals and their families.
"We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the YES Community Counseling Center," said Makers Nutrition' Senior Vice President Stephen Finnegan. "The effort they put forth in our community is truly invaluable, and we believe in their mission to serve others. We hope this donation will help them to continue their important work."
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff, and those we serve at YES Community Counseling Center, we would like to thank Makers Nutrition for the generous donation and support!" said a spokesperson of YES. "As a community-based and non-profit organization, we deeply value and rely upon our relationships with our partners to strengthen the foundation for children, families, and communities. Our mission is to help increase awareness about personal and community issues, prevent and treat substance misuse, and promote healthy families and a safe community. We assist young people, adults, and families in our effort to enable them to develop to their potential."
About Makers Nutrition
A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is an innovative supplement manufacturer serving vitamin brands globally. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.
About YES Community Counseling Center
The YES Community Counseling Center is a non-profit community-based organization dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of individuals and families across Long Island. The center provides accessible, high-quality, and comprehensive mental health services and support to people of all ages.
For those who are in need of assistance or would like more information about YES, please visit http://www.yesccc.org or contact the organization at (516) 799-3203.
