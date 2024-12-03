Makers Nutrition Donates $500 to YES Community Counseling Center, Supporting Long Island Families in Need

YES Community Counseling Center's efforts to provide critical resources and support align with our mission to contribute positively to the lives of others. We hope this donation helps further their incredible work. Post this

"Mental health and community well-being are causes close to our hearts," said Jason Provenzano, Founder and CEO of Makers Nutrition. "YES Community Counseling Center's efforts to provide critical resources and support align with our mission to contribute positively to the lives of others. We hope this donation helps further their incredible work."

The contribution will aid the center's various programs, which include counseling services, prevention education, and outreach initiatives aimed at fostering stronger, healthier communities. Makers Nutrition is honored to assist in YES Community Counseling Center's mission of providing accessible care and creating opportunities for growth and healing.

About Makers Nutrition

Makers Nutrition, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, is a premier supplement manufacturer serving dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels, and gummies, the company offers a full-service solution that includes contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment. As a trusted partner, Makers Nutrition is dedicated to delivering high-quality supplements and comprehensive support for every stage of production.

About YES Community Counseling Center

The YES Community Counseling Center is a non-profit community-based organization dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of individuals and families across Long Island. The center provides accessible, high-quality, and comprehensive mental health services and support to people of all ages.

For those who are in need of assistance or would like more information about YES, please visit http://www.yesccc.org or contact the organization at (516) 799-3203.

Media Contact

Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 631-456-5397, [email protected], https://www.makersnutrition.com

SOURCE Makers Nutrition