Makers Nutrition Earns 7th Prestigious Business Intelligence Group Best Place to Work Award

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. , March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group has named Makers Nutrition a 2024 Best Place to Work. This prestigious award acknowledges the company's unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional work environment that fosters employee engagement, growth, and outstanding performance.
"Earning our 7th Business Intelligence Group Best Place to Work Award proves to us that we continue to move in the right direction," said Director of Multimedia Marketing Rosemary Tambini at Makers Nutrition. "Since enhancing our environment into one that further welcomes and encourages professional development, we have found a measurable increase in employee success and participation. We have also revitalized the company events that remind everyone no matter which department you belong to, we all belong to Makers Nutrition. And with that belonging comes a true sense of unity and the ability to make an impact on the health and wellness of countless individuals from our neck of the woods to all over the world.
Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group, commended Makers Nutrition's commitment to employee well-being and excellence.
"Congratulations to Makers Nutrition for creating a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being and fosters excellence," she said. "This recognition is a testament to your dedication to building a strong and engaged workforce, even amidst challenging times. We commend your commitment to listening to employee feedback and taking action to create a truly exceptional work environment."
About Makers Nutrition
Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, powders, tablets, softgels, gummies, liquids, and more, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
