Makers Nutrition Earns 7th Prestigious Business Intelligence Group Best Place to Work Award

With a feeling of belonging comes a true sense of unity and the ability to make an impact on the health and wellness of countless individuals from our neck of the woods to all over the world Post this

Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group, commended Makers Nutrition's commitment to employee well-being and excellence.

"Congratulations to Makers Nutrition for creating a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being and fosters excellence," she said. "This recognition is a testament to your dedication to building a strong and engaged workforce, even amidst challenging times. We commend your commitment to listening to employee feedback and taking action to create a truly exceptional work environment."

About Makers Nutrition

Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, powders, tablets, softgels, gummies, liquids, and more, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact

Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 631-456-5397, [email protected], https://www.makersnutrition.com

SOURCE Makers Nutrition